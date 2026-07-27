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Kenya calls for sustainable UK health partnerships to strengthen healthcare

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read
healthcare

The government has underscored the need for Kenya and the United Kingdom to build on five years of health collaboration by shifting towards sustainable partnerships that strengthen health systems and deliver better health outcomes.

Addressing the Kenya–United Kingdom Health Alliance (KUKHA) 5th Anniversary Conference at King’s College London, Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, said the Alliance has demonstrated the value of collaboration through investments in specialised healthcare, cancer services, health workforce development and research.

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“Among the gains realised are PET-CT and molecular imaging capacity at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital, mobile endoscopy services for oesophageal cancer in Meru and Nyeri, the Kenya–UK Breast Cancer Initiative in Kisii and Mombasa, training of more than 100 clinicians in oncology, and joint research and academic programmes,” said Oluga.

Dr. Oluga said the next five years provide an opportunity to build on these gains as Kenya implements major reforms aimed at creating a more integrated and sustainable health system.

He highlighted Taifa Care and the Social Health Authority, stronger primary and community healthcare, digital health transformation, the National Equipment Service Programme and investments in health products and technologies as part of efforts to expand access to quality healthcare across the continuum of care.

The PS said changing global health financing dynamics require a new model of partnership that is country-led, co-designed, co-financed and co-accountable, with investments aligned to national priorities and focused on strengthening domestic capacity.

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Kenya is seeking deeper collaboration with the UK in transplantation, cancer care, clinical skills and simulation, antimicrobial stewardship, genomics and precision medicine, health leadership, research and health industrialisation, including local production of medicines, vaccines and health technologies.

Dr. Oluga further called for greater alignment of partner support under a government-led health sector framework, backed by a common delivery scorecard to track commitments, results and accountability.

The two-day conference, running from 27th to 28th July 2026 under the theme “Working Together for Better Health for All,” brings together government, universities, hospitals, research institutions, foundations and private sector partners from Kenya and the United Kingdom.

Present were Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Ogamba; the Chief Scientific Advisor from the UK Department of Health and Social Care; a representative of Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom; Lord Crisp; the Vice-President and leadership of King’s College London; the KUKHA Secretariat and founding members; and representatives of universities, hospitals, research institutions, foundations and companies from Kenya and the United Kingdom.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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