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Kenya, EU strengthen collaboration on digital standards

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with the European Union on digital standardisation as part of efforts to accelerate the country’s digital transformation agenda.

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Stephen Isaboke, and Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy, Eng. John Tanui, Monday received a delegation from the European Union-funded Global Gateway ICT Standards (GIST) Project for discussions on enhancing collaboration in the development and adoption of international digital standards.

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The meeting explored opportunities for cooperation in key areas including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital identity, interoperability, broadband infrastructure and digital governance.

The discussions are expected to support the implementation of Kenya’s Digital Superhighway initiative and other flagship programmes aimed at expanding digital access, improving public service delivery and growing the digital economy.

The Principal Secretaries noted that internationally recognised ICT standards are critical in enabling secure, interoperable and trusted digital systems.

They observed that the adoption of global standards will strengthen innovation, facilitate cross-border digital services and enhance the competitiveness of Kenya’s homegrown digital solutions in regional and international markets.

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The engagement also highlighted the importance of collaboration in promoting knowledge exchange, developing local technical capacity and supporting the implementation of best practices in digital standardisation.

Kenya and the European Union expressed their shared commitment to building a strong partnership that advances standards-driven digital innovation, enhances resilience in the country’s digital ecosystem and reinforces Kenya’s position as a regional leader in digital transformation.

 

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