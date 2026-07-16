Kazi Majuu: Mudavadi lauds conclusion of MOU on labour, migration cooperation with Austria

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has lauded Austria’s contribution to the conclusion of the Memorandum of Understanding on Labour and Migration Cooperation.

The CS described it as a critical framework that has enabled Kenya’s youthful and skilled workforce to respond to Austria’s growing demand for qualified professionals.

He said the partnership is already delivering tangible results, with Kenyan healthcare professionals taking up employment opportunities in Carinthia, including at KABEG Hospital.

“I appreciate our successful collaboration in convening the Austria Job Fair in Nairobi last year. The event increased awareness of employment opportunities in Austria, particularly in the healthcare sector, while equipping prospective applicants with practical information on eligibility requirements, recruitment procedures, and available labour mobility pathways,” Mudavadi said.

He was speaking during farewell ceremony of the outgoing Austria Ambassador to Kenya Dr Christian Fellner for the successful completion of his tour of duty in Kenya.

Mudavadi also welcomed the growing collaboration between Kenyan and Austrian universities through Erasmus+, Africa-UniNet, joint research initiatives, and other academic partnerships.

According to Mudavadi, these programmes continue to strengthen innovation, research, knowledge exchange, and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

He described the future of Kenya–Austria relations as promising, even as he lauded Austria’s recently launched Africa Strategy, which reflects a renewed commitment to deeper engagement with our continent.

” I am confident that this forward-looking framework will further strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, skills development, innovation, climate action, education, and people-to-people exchanges,” he said.

He affirmed Kenya’s appreciation for Austria’s commitment of €40 million in concessional financing.

Mudavadi was optimistic over the continued implementation of both the Kenya–Austria Framework Agreement for Financial Cooperation and the Labour and Migration Cooperation Agreement, which provide practical platforms for expanding mutually beneficial economic cooperation, sustainable development, investment, and opportunities for the people.

At the same time, he acknowledged the delays affecting the implementation of the Mokubo Water Supply Project in Kisii and Phase II of the Mother and Child Hospital Project at Kenyatta National Hospital.

He, however, assured to work closely with the relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to facilitate the timely implementation of these important projects so that they can deliver lasting benefits to the Kenyans.

He said the ambassador is leaving Kenya at a time when Kenya–Austria relations are stronger than ever.

“The solid foundation established during your tenure provides an excellent platform for our partnership to continue flourishing under your successor,” the CS said.

“I trust that your years in Kenya have been both professionally rewarding and personally enriching. I also hope that you will continue to be a steadfast friend and advocate of Kenya and Africa wherever your diplomatic journey takes you.”

He congratulated him on the successful completion of his tour of duty in Kenya.

Mudavadi described his dedication, professionalism, and personal warmth as critical in strengthening the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

“I would like to place on record my profound appreciation for your pivotal role in advancing Kenya–Austria relations over the past nine years. Your leadership has helped deepen our bilateral partnership and align our shared priorities in trade, sustainable development, labour mobility, education and peace and security,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi also bid farewell to H.E. Henriette Geiger, Ambassador of EU Delegation whose tour of duty comes to an end on 31st July 2026.

“I appreciate having worked closely with Ambassador Geiger to operationalize the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), a comprehensive 10-year framework designed to help exporters, manufacturers, farmers and investors overcome market access challenges while improving Kenya’s competitiveness in one of the world’s largest consumer markets.” he noted.

Mudavadi said the year 2026 marks the golden jubilee of Kenya–EU relations, commemorating five decades of collaboration since the opening of the EU Delegation in Nairobi in 1976.

“Kenya appreciates having maintained the warm and multifaceted bilateral relations anchored in trade, development cooperation, governance, climate action, and regional security.” He said.

ENDS