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Kenya, Cameroon move to deepen trade, economic cooperation

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Cameroon by deepening trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Speaking when he met with  Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Cameroon’s Minister of External Relations, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi noted that Kenya is exploring the resumption of direct flights between Nairobi and Cameroon to boost connectivity between the two countries.

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The CS noted that the move would enhance connectivity, facilitate commerce, promote tourism and strengthen people-to-people exchanges while opening new markets for Kenyan enterprises.

“My meeting with  Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Cameroon’s Minister of External Relations, focused on strengthening our longstanding bilateral relations through greater trade, investment and economic cooperation,” noted Mudavadi.

Kenya and Cameroon are united by a common ambition, to expand economic opportunities, deepen African trade and build partnerships that deliver lasting benefits for our people.

To accelerate this agenda, the two leaders agreed to convene the Kenya–Cameroon Joint Cooperation Commission (JCC), providing a structured platform to unlock new opportunities for businesses, encourage investment and deepen collaboration across key sectors.

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Further they deliberated on rallying support for Kenya’s candidates, Justice Njoki Ndung’u for election to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Judge Phoebe Okowa for election to the International Court of Justice (2027–2036).

Mudavadi said the election of the two candidates would strengthen Africa’s representation in global judicial institutions while underscoring Kenya’s longstanding commitment to the rule of law and multilateral cooperation.

“As Africa advances its integration agenda, partnerships like these will continue to expand opportunities for our citizens, strengthen regional prosperity and reinforce Kenya’s role as a trusted partner on the continent,” Mudavadi said.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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