Aviation workers suspend strike to allow dialogue

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has agreed to suspend the industrial strike notice it issued last week to four entities.

This follows an agreement brokered by the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika on Monday.

KAWU through its secretary general Moss Ndiema issued a seven day strike notice to Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) and Jambojet Limited relating among others, labour disagreements, promotions, job stagnation.

In the agreement signed on Monday between the parties, discussions are expected to kick off on Tuesday between the union and the two airlines.

“Kenya Airways and Jambojet matters in the strike notice shall be discussed on the 28th July 2026, save for the Jambojet matter currently in court: ELRC Cause No. E1220 of 2025 on recognition agreement,” states the agreement.

KAWU and KAA will begin their negotiations on 29th this month. In the strike notice, the union had demanded KAA among others, withdrawal of NYS and KDF personnel at JKIA fire station and other airports, reinstatement of four employees.

The union had also taken issues with KCAA over refusal to negotiate and conclude Collective Bargaining Agreement since 2015, new Human Resource instruments and conversion of 154 staff from contract to permanent.

“KCAA matters in the strike notice on the CBA negotiations can begin immediately while the HR instruments shall be discussed on 30th July.”

During the negotiations, Kenya Airways and its subsidiary, Jambojet also agreed to withdraw their cases against the union.

On 23rd July, Jambojet secured court order from the Employment and Labour Relations Court barring its employees allied to the union from engaging in the industrial action with hearing set for 29th July.

ELRC also restrained KAWU employees working for Kenya Airways from engaging in the strike until the application is heard on September 29th.