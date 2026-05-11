BusinessLocal Business

Kenya creates technopolis authority to develop Konza-like cities 

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read

President William Ruto has signed into law the Tehnopolis Bill allowing for the creation of Technopolis Development Authority (TDA) to manage the creation, development, and management of Technopolises in Kenya.

TDA as provided for in the act will succeed the Konza Technopolis Development Authority which has been responsible for the development of  Konza City.

Under the law, TDA will be responsible for planning, developing, and managing Technopolises which will be established in Kenya.

“The Authority will allocate land to investors, approve developments, issue construction permits, and operating licenses within a Technopolis,” read a brief from the National Assembly.

The act is further expected to position Kenya as a premier destination for global technology-driven businesses, research institutions, and innovation centers by providing world-class, state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Additionally, TDA will also administer a one-stop shop and centralized hub to streamline the provision of government services in order to create a conducive business environment that attracts global investors.

Kenya to explore suitable currency for power offtake agreements
Apple iPhone sales dip despite AI rollout
CBK issues licences to seven additional Digital Credit Providers
IEK faults Adani’s JKIA lease proposals, calls for transparency

The Tehnopolis Act also gives TDA powers to facilitate research and innovation through partnership and collaboration with research institutions and by hosting critical government infrastructure, including data centers, research centres and centres of excellence.

The law has also established the Technopolis Dispute Resolution Tribunal to adjudicate appeals related to licensing, enforcement of the Act, and development decisions by the Authority, thus ensuring fair administrative action and investor confidence.

Mobile service jobs dip as industry earnings rise to Ksh 426B
KRA unveils online auction after impressive showing during piloting
Kenya signs free-trade agreement with Ethiopia
State urged to relax rules for sale of traditional vegetable seeds
Honda Kenya local sourcing of parts gains momentum
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Dr Joyce Kithure honours mothers for sacrifice and resilience
Next Article President William Ruto signs key bills into law
- Advertisement -
Latest News
IEBC receives ballot materials for May 14th by-elections
County News NEWS
President William Ruto signs key bills into law
Local News NEWS
Dr Joyce Kithure honours mothers for sacrifice and resilience
County News
Murang’a Governor defends his exit from UDA
County News NEWS

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya Power to undertake procurement workshop for special interest groups

International Business

World Bank projects 5.1% growth for China in 2023

BusinessLocal Business

Tad Motors unveils flagship EVs in Kenya 

BusinessLocal Business

World at loss, private sector urged to intensity SDGs efforts

Show More