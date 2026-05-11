Kenya creates technopolis authority to develop Konza-like cities 

President William Ruto has signed into law the Tehnopolis Bill allowing for the creation of Technopolis Development Authority (TDA) to manage the creation, development, and management of Technopolises in Kenya.

TDA as provided for in the act will succeed the Konza Technopolis Development Authority which has been responsible for the development of Konza City.

Under the law, TDA will be responsible for planning, developing, and managing Technopolises which will be established in Kenya.

“The Authority will allocate land to investors, approve developments, issue construction permits, and operating licenses within a Technopolis,” read a brief from the National Assembly.

The act is further expected to position Kenya as a premier destination for global technology-driven businesses, research institutions, and innovation centers by providing world-class, state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Additionally, TDA will also administer a one-stop shop and centralized hub to streamline the provision of government services in order to create a conducive business environment that attracts global investors.

The Tehnopolis Act also gives TDA powers to facilitate research and innovation through partnership and collaboration with research institutions and by hosting critical government infrastructure, including data centers, research centres and centres of excellence.

The law has also established the Technopolis Dispute Resolution Tribunal to adjudicate appeals related to licensing, enforcement of the Act, and development decisions by the Authority, thus ensuring fair administrative action and investor confidence.