Dr Joyce Kithure honours mothers for sacrifice and resilience

More than 1,000 mothers gathered at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, on Sunday as Kenya’s Second Lady, Dr. Joyce Kithure, led the country in celebrating Mother’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to women for their role in shaping families and society.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Kithure praised mothers for the sacrifices, resilience and emotional strength they demonstrate daily, describing them as the foundation upon which strong communities and future generations are built.

“Today is not only about celebration; it is also about gratitude. We gather here in Karen with thankful hearts because every society stands strong on the sacrifices, prayers, wisdom and resilience of mothers,” she said.

The Second Lady said motherhood remains one of the most important pillars of society, noting that mothers play a critical role in nurturing values and guiding children from an early age.

“A mother is often the first teacher, the first caregiver, the first counsellor and the first source of love a child experiences,” she said.

Dr Kithure noted that behind many accomplished individuals and successful families are mothers who worked tirelessly and sacrificed quietly for the sake of their children.

“Behind many successful families, responsible citizens, and great leaders, there is usually a mother who sacrificed quietly, prayed faithfully and worked tirelessly,” she stated.

The Second Lady thanked mothers for their commitment and resilience, saying many continue to shoulder heavy emotional and economic burdens without recognition.

“Thank you for waking up early and sleeping late so that your children may have a better future. Thank you for nurturing values of honesty, discipline, kindness and hard work. Thank you for carrying the emotional burden of families with strength and grace even during difficult times,” she said.

She acknowledged that motherhood is not always easy, particularly in a rapidly changing society where women face mounting social and economic pressures.

“Many mothers continue to face economic challenges, health struggles, emotional stress and the responsibility of raising children in a rapidly changing world,” she noted.

Dr Kithure said leaders and communities must work together to ensure mothers receive adequate support and opportunities to thrive.

“That is why as leaders and as a community, we must continue supporting women and creating environments where mothers can thrive,” she added.

Through the SaVE Communities Initiative, Dr Kithure said efforts are ongoing to empower women and mothers through programmes focused on community transformation and sustainable development.

“When we empower a mother, we uplift a family. When we educate a woman, we strengthen a generation,” she said.

She also encouraged young people to appreciate their mothers through discipline and responsible conduct rather than limiting appreciation to one day of celebration.

“Celebrate them not only with gifts and words today, but through your character, your discipline, your hard work and your compassion every day,” she advised.

In an emotional appeal to mothers who may feel exhausted or overlooked, Dr Kithure reminded them that their efforts continue to shape the future.

“To the mothers who may feel tired, discouraged or unappreciated, please remember this: your work matters. Your love matters. Your sacrifice matters. Even when nobody notices, your impact is shaping the future of our society,” she said.

She concluded by calling for peace, unity and stronger family values while wishing mothers in Kenya and beyond a happy Mother’s Day.