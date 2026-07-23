Kenya deepens partnership with CIVIC to advance civilian protection

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening partnerships that promote peace, civilian protection and humanitarian action following high-level discussions between the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and the Centre for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC).

The Director General for Political and Diplomatic Affairs, Amb. Josphat K. Maikara, on Wednesday met a CIVIC delegation led by its Executive Director, Hichem Khadhraoui, to explore avenues for enhanced collaboration in peacebuilding, humanitarian support, mediation and the protection of civilians affected by conflict.

The discussions underscored the evolving nature of contemporary conflicts, with particular attention given to the implications of emerging technologies on security and civilian safety. Both sides emphasized the need for innovative, forward-looking approaches that strengthen civilian protection while enhancing the effectiveness of peacebuilding and mediation efforts.

CIVIC commended Kenya’s leadership in regional peace and security initiatives, recognising the country’s sustained contribution to mediation efforts and its longstanding commitment to hosting and protecting refugees.

The engagement reaffirmed the shared resolve of both parties to promote lasting peace, regional stability and the protection of vulnerable communities through strengthened institutional collaboration.

Looking ahead, Kenya and CIVIC agreed to deepen cooperation through joint capacity-building initiatives for mediators, co-hosted policy dialogues and workshops on humanitarian action, and the development of practical frameworks to enhance civilian protection in conflict-affected settings.

The meeting was also attended by Major General (Rtd) Bashir Yusuf, Chair of the CIVIC East Africa Board; Vianney Bisimwa, CIVIC’s Director for Africa; Elise Nalbandian, Regional Advisor on Humanitarian Diplomacy; and Mustafa Ibrahim, Deputy Director General for Policy, Research and Strategic Analysis at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.