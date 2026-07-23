Oparanya: I am in ODM to stay

Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has refuted claims he intends to leave the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). He instead affirmed his unwavering commitment to the party and his active involvement in strengthening it in preparation for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at a meeting with ODM grassroots leaders in Western Kenya, Oparanya emphasised that his long-standing history with the party makes his departure inconceivable.

“I have been in ODM since its inception in 2005. I am a founding member of ODM and have invested very heavily in this party,” he stated.

The former Kakamega Governor highlighted his role as a founding member of ODM and the significant personal sacrifices he made in building the party.

“We have been on the streets together, I have scars here, inflicted in me when I was in Maandamano. So how do I just come out of a party like that?” he questioned.

Oparanya reiterated his focus on bolstering ODM’s structures, particularly in Western Kenya, as the party gears up for the next General Election. He also noted that ODM had agreed to collaborate with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to forge a robust political alliance capable of forming the next government.

“Tunataka ku-strengthen chama chetu ODM, na tumekubali chama chetu kiungane na chama tawala cha UDA, ili tuunde muungano wa nguvu ambao unaweza kuunda serikali 2027,” he explained.

The Cabinet Secretary maintained that his allegiance to ODM is not contingent on holding a senior party position, asserting that service to the party transcends titles.

“Hatuna haja na vyeo katika chama. Kitu muhimu ni kuweka nguvu zaidi kwa chama. Si lazima mpaka niwe party leader. Tunataka watu wetu wawe kwa serikali ijayo ya William Ruto,” he said.

Oparanya also dismissed concerns that ODM might be weakened by members leaving, asserting that the movement is greater than any single individual.

“There will be no vacuum in ODM. If someone leaves, someone else comes in. If people feel they have moved out, they should be replaced,” he affirmed.

He disclosed that party branches had been instructed to fill any vacant positions on an interim basis to ensure ODM’s structures remain operational until internal elections are conducted.

According to Oparanya, fortifying grassroots leadership is crucial for consolidating ODM’s support base and positioning the party for future political negotiations.

He also called for mutual respect among party leaders, acknowledging that both elected officials and long-serving members have played vital roles in establishing ODM as a national political party.

“We respect party structures and officials who are there. They must also respect us because we have brought the party to where it is,” he stated.

The Cabinet Secretary insisted that internal disagreements should be resolved within party organs rather than through defections, urging members to remain united as ODM prepares for the forthcoming electoral cycle.