Murkomen: Police clearance certificates to be issued within 24 hours

Kenyans will now receive their police clearance certificates within 24 hours, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced.

“The turnaround time for processing police clearance certificates, which previously took up to 14 days or more, will now be reduced to just 24 hours,” he said.

The CS was speaking at the DCI Headquarters during the handover of the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) Certificate to the Forensic Evidence Management Unit (FEMU) and the launch of the ABIS version of the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS).

Murkomen added that the milestone is part of the Government’s broader modernisation and institutional reforms aimed at improving service delivery and responding to the evolving needs of Kenyans.

“This is a clear demonstration of our commitment to modernising our security agencies, institutional reforms and improved service delivery,” he added.

The accreditation signifies that Kenya’s chain of custody for forensic evidence fully complies with international standards, positioning the country as a regional leader in forensic science and a benchmark for global best practices.

The CS said the new system will significantly enhance the DCI’s records management capacity and fingerprint search capabilities.

“With this landmark development, our records capacity will increase from 2 million to 10 million, while daily fingerprint searches will rise from 4,500 to 20,000,” he said.

The system will be rolled out to all 52 Huduma Centres across the country.

It will also be integrated with the National Registration Bureau, the Judiciary, the Department of Immigration Services, and INTERPOL to enable faster identity verification, real-time intelligence sharing, and more effective cross-border cooperation.