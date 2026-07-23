Kenya advances regional integration agenda to unlock trade, investment

Regional integration remains a strategic pillar of Kenya’s foreign policy and economic transformation agenda, with the potential to expand markets, stimulate investment, strengthen regional value chains and create sustainable opportunities for businesses and citizens across East Africa.

In line with this vision, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, Wednesday held consultations with the Cabinet Secretary for East African Community (EAC) Affairs, Beatrice Askul, to review the implementation of key resolutions adopted at the recent EAC Heads of State Summit and align Kenya’s priorities for the next phase of regional integration.

The consultations focused on accelerating implementation of Summit decisions, preparations for the forthcoming engagement between President William Ruto, Ambassador Stephen Patrick Mbundi and the incoming EAC Secretary General, as well as advancing institutional reforms aimed at enhancing the Community’s effectiveness, accountability and long-term financial sustainability.

Recognising that timely implementation of regional commitments is essential to unlocking the full benefits of integration, Mudavadi directed the Ministries of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and East African Community Affairs to undertake a joint technical review of Summit decisions and assess progress on priority regional programmes.

The exercise will also evaluate the implementation of strategic regional projects, equitable representation of Partner States within EAC institutions, and the Community’s engagement with key regional and international partners, including the African Union (AU), European Union (EU), SADC, COMESA and the EAC-SADC-COMESA Tripartite Framework.

PCS Mudavadi underscored that strengthening the East African Community is not merely an institutional objective but a strategic investment in Kenya’s economic future.

He noted that a more integrated and efficient EAC will lower the cost of doing business, expand export opportunities for Kenyan enterprises, improve cross-border infrastructure and logistics, facilitate the seamless movement of people, goods and services, and enhance the region’s attractiveness as a destination for trade and investment.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to working closely with Partner States to accelerate regional integration, positioning the East African Community as a globally competitive economic bloc that delivers tangible socio-economic benefits to its citizens while amplifying East Africa’s collective influence in continental and international affairs.