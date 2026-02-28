DEVELOPING: Helicopter crashes in Chepkieb, Nandi County, six feared dead

A helicopter has crashed in Chepkieb, Nandi County, with witnesses reporting casualties, including a sitting MP.

Details surrounding the crash remain unclear, but photos circulating on social media show the helicopter engulfed in flames.

County police boss Samuel Mukuusi confirmed the 4:45 pm accident but said the identities of the victims are yet to be identified.

Additional information from the ground indicates that the helicopter was forced to land at Chepkieb in Mosop, Nandi County, due to heavy rainfall, but the pilot took off after the rain subsided.

Unfortunately, it reportedly struck a tree shortly after takeoff and crashed.

More updates to follow.