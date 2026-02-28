Local NewsNEWS

DEVELOPING: Helicopter crashes in Chepkieb, Nandi County, six feared dead

Details surrounding the crash remain unclear, but photos circulating on social media show the helicopter engulfed in flames.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

A helicopter has crashed in Chepkieb, Nandi County, with witnesses reporting casualties, including a sitting MP.

Details surrounding the crash remain unclear, but photos circulating on social media show the helicopter engulfed in flames.

County police boss Samuel Mukuusi confirmed the 4:45 pm accident but said the identities of the victims are yet to be identified.

Additional information from the ground indicates that the helicopter was forced to land at Chepkieb in Mosop, Nandi County, due to heavy rainfall, but the pilot took off after the rain subsided.

Unfortunately, it reportedly struck a tree shortly after takeoff and crashed.

 

Residents of Karumandi ward elated as Waiguru opens 12th medical facility
Serial gold fraudster, Nashon Angudha, arrested
Ruto dismayed ruling party MPs unaware of foreign job opportunities
Police investigating death of taxi driver in Machakos

 

More updates to follow.

 

Mandera County hotel bombing leaves five severely injured
New CMG project to enhance Kenya, China cultural relations
DCI commences investigations into Finland scholarship fraud
China’s top diplomat presents diplomatic goals for 2024
Kenya acquires Cobalt 60 machine for cancer treatment
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Harambee Stars defender Onyango suspended for violating anti-doping rules
Next Article UDA, ODM talks anchored on national unity, say Ruto
- Advertisement -
Latest News
UDA, ODM talks anchored on national unity, say Ruto
Local News NEWS
Harambee Stars defender Onyango suspended for violating anti-doping rules
Football Sports
KPC Foundation unveils Ksh6 million classrooms in Elburgon, Nakuru County
County News NEWS
MFA: Evolving situation in Middle East deeply concerning, calls for de-escalation
County News Local News

You May also Like

HealthLocal News

SHA has blocked Ksh 10.6 billion in fraudulent claims – CEO Mwangangi

Rwanda’s media fraternity gathers at Rwanda Broadcasting Agency Headquarters to honor journalists killed during the Genocide against the Tutsi. Photo/RBA
International News

Rwandan media practitioners honor colleagues killed during 1994 Genocide

AgricultureCounty News

Gatundu North avocado farmers unite to break middlemen grip

Local NewsNEWS

ODM Party to initiate recall process for six MPs

Show More