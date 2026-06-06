Kenya dominates  peers to top Zone 5 qualifiers in Kampala

The Kenya National Men’s volleyball team Wafalme stars are back in the country having secured their ticket to the African Nations championship that will be held in September, in Kinshasa after emerging victorius at the CAVB Zone 5 qualifiers.

Wafalme swept past Burundi by straight sets of 25-19,25-18 and 25-15 in their final match to confirm the dominance with a perfect record where they won all their matches.

Wafalme initially, in a similar fashion, also swept aside the three other nations, Uganda, Tanzania, and South Sudan, by straight sets in the round-robin format.

It was double celebrations for the Wafalme stars players after also dominating the awards for the concluded CAVB ZONE 5 qualifiers.

The on-form trio of Nicholas Matui, Levis Ogutu and Brian Melly were all elated when they won awards for the most valuable player, best middle blocker, and best setter respectively.