Over 1,700 runners set to take on Nairobi City Marathon

The 2026 Nairobi City Marathon will be held Sunday in Nairobi, attracting some of the country’s top distance runners.

Leading the men’s marathon field is Jonathan Korir, who boasts a personal best of 2 hours 04 minutes and 32 seconds and heads into the race in fine form after finishing third at the Barcelona Marathon in March with a time of 2 minutes, 05 minutes and 27 seconds.

In the half marathon, attention will be on Felix Masai, the 2025 Loop Den Haag runner-up, who is expected to spearhead a strong and competitive field as athletes battle for top honours.

Meanwhile, motorists have been warned to expect major traffic disruptions across Nairobi during the event. Road closures will begin at midnight and remain in place until tomorrow afternoon, with the Nairobi Expressway among the key routes affected.

Traffic will be suspended in both directions between James Gichuru Road and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to facilitate the marathon.