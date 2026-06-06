Blow for Germany as youngster Lennart Karl is ruled out

Germany have suffered a major setback ahead of the World Cup after teenage forward Lennart Karl was ruled out with a muscle injury sustained during training.

The 18-year-old Bayern Munich player tore a muscle bundle in the team’s final training session. Germany have named RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouedraogo as Karl’s replacement.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann said the injury appeared serious, with Karl taken to hospital for further assessment.

Nagelsmann also revealed that veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss today’s friendly against the United States but is expected to be fit for Germany’s World Cup opener against Curacao on 14th June.