BusinessLocal Business

Kenya eyes regional healthcare manufacturing hub at WHX Nairobi

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
1 Min Read

Kenya is pushing to become an emerging healthcare manufacturing hub in East Africa as industry stakeholders gather in Nairobi for the World Health Expo.

Speaking at the event, Director for Primary Healthcare, Preventive and Promotive Health Dr. Joe Lenai, called for a shift in how Africa approaches healthcare technology and medical equipment.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

He urged manufacturers and suppliers to look beyond simply selling hardware and instead provide long-term technical support.

“Africa must no longer be an equipment graveyard,” Dr. Lenai said, highlighting the challenges caused by unavailable spare parts, inadequate maintenance and shortages of technical skills.

He said expensive medical equipment can become unusable when the necessary maintenance, technical expertise and spare parts are unavailable, creating additional burden in health management.

The expo brought together healthcare companies, investors, policymakers and industry professionals from across the globe.

India economy beats expectations with 8.4% growth
Kilifi victims of human-wildlife conflict get Ksh 60M compensation
Co-op Bank profit after tax raises 5.2pc to Ksh 6.1B
Livestock e-voucher vaccination piloted in Uasin Gishu County

The three-day exhibition has attracted more than 5,500 attendees and 200 exhibitors from over 30 countries, creating a platform for healthcare businesses and stakeholders to explore investment, manufacturing, trade and cross-border partnership opportunities.

China’s foreign exchange reserves rise to $3.316 tln in September
Kenya has over 151,000 immigrant domestic workers in Saudi Arabia
Safeguarding wealth in Kenya’s Crypto boom
EPRA maintains fuel prices for the second month
Kenya Airways half year net loss rises to Ksh 12B
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya targets more foreign job deals as Kazi Majuu placements hit 600,000
Next Article Police hail peaceful Jacaranda rally 
- Advertisement -
Latest News
2026/2027 Sportpesa League to kick off this Saturday
Football Sports
Kenya seeks grater role for Africa in advancing global trade
Business Local Business
1,189 goons sentenced since 2022, Murkomen reveals
County News
CS Ruku applauds Kenya-India Cooperation through ITEC programme
International News

You May also Like

BusinessInternational Business

Bitget’s stock futures volume exceeds $1 billion

Local Business

Bayer stops distribution of pharmaceuticals in East Africa

BusinessLocal Business

New Sacco registration halted as KUSCCO board begins work

BusinessInternational Business

Trump threatens to block opening of US-Canada bridge

Show More