Kenya eyes regional healthcare manufacturing hub at WHX Nairobi

Kenya is pushing to become an emerging healthcare manufacturing hub in East Africa as industry stakeholders gather in Nairobi for the World Health Expo.

Speaking at the event, Director for Primary Healthcare, Preventive and Promotive Health Dr. Joe Lenai, called for a shift in how Africa approaches healthcare technology and medical equipment.

He urged manufacturers and suppliers to look beyond simply selling hardware and instead provide long-term technical support.

“Africa must no longer be an equipment graveyard,” Dr. Lenai said, highlighting the challenges caused by unavailable spare parts, inadequate maintenance and shortages of technical skills.

He said expensive medical equipment can become unusable when the necessary maintenance, technical expertise and spare parts are unavailable, creating additional burden in health management.

The expo brought together healthcare companies, investors, policymakers and industry professionals from across the globe.

The three-day exhibition has attracted more than 5,500 attendees and 200 exhibitors from over 30 countries, creating a platform for healthcare businesses and stakeholders to explore investment, manufacturing, trade and cross-border partnership opportunities.