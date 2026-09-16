Police hail peaceful Jacaranda rally 

The National Police Service (NPS) has called on political leaders and their supporters to adopt the conduct witnessed during Sunday’s Linda Mwananchi rally at Jacaranda Grounds as the standard for future political meetings.

In a statement, the NPS said the event showed that Kenyans can exercise their constitutional freedoms peacefully and within the law.

“What was witnessed on Sunday is precisely what the National Police Service has consistently advocated: that we can exercise our constitutional freedoms peacefully and within the law,” said NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

“We commend members of the public for their cooperation, maturity and adherence to established protocols,” he added.

The police commended members of the public for their cooperation, maturity and adherence to established protocols during the rally.

According to the NPS, the peaceful conduct of the gathering demonstrated that political activities can be held without violence or disruption of public order.

“The Jacaranda rally demonstrates that political expression can take place without violence or disruption of public order. We therefore encourage all political leaders, supporters and stakeholders to make this the standard for future political engagements.”

The NPS further reiterated its commitment to remaining apolitical and impartial while protecting Kenyans ahead of the 2027 general elections.