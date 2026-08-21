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Kenya eyes stronger AI infrastructure partnerships as Atlantis Technologies expands investment

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
2 Min Read
Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology, Ambassador Philip Thigo with with Daniel Njuguna and Paul Statham of Atlantis Technologies

Kenya is exploring opportunities to deepen partnerships in artificial intelligence infrastructure as the country seeks to strengthen its position as a regional technology hub.

Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology, Ambassador Philip Thigo, held discussions with Daniel Njuguna and Paul Statham of Atlantis Technologies, highlighting the company’s investments in Kenya’s growing AI infrastructure and data-centre ecosystem.

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Thigo said Atlantis Technologies’ work, including its iXAfrica and iColo operations, is helping expand the computing capacity required to support government institutions, businesses, researchers and innovators as adoption of AI accelerates.

The discussions also focused on strengthening Kenya’s sovereign technology capabilities while maintaining connections with global technology ecosystems.

Thigo said the talks included opportunities for continued collaboration around the proposed Tech Embassy concept, as well as deeper partnerships in technology, infrastructure investment and innovation.

The engagement comes as demand for AI computing infrastructure grows globally, with countries increasingly seeking greater access to data centres, high-performance computing and other infrastructure needed to develop and deploy AI applications.

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For Kenya, expanding domestic computing capacity could support the growth of local AI innovation while strengthening the country’s attractiveness to technology companies, researchers and investors.

Thigo said he looked forward to continued collaboration with Atlantis Technologies as Kenya works to advance its technology infrastructure and build a stronger AI ecosystem.

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