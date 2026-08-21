Murkomen outlines goodies to be enjoyed by three Mashujaa-hosting counties

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has assured residents of Elgeyo Marakwet that the co-hosting of this year’s Mashujaa Day with two other counties of the North Rift will not take away the goodies that usually accompany such fetes.

This year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations will be co-hosted by Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, and Uasin Gishu Counties.

Speaking when he toured Kamariny Stadium in Keiyo North Sub-County, where he kicked off an infrastructure inspection tour of the three hosting counties to gauge their preparedness, the CS said each region stood to benefit.

He stated that the construction of the Kamariny Stadium, which will host sporting events in the run-up to the Mashujaa Day celebrations, was more than halfway done.

Roads, energy, water, and other projects are also underway in the three counties.

The CS revealed that sports competitions will also be held in Tot in Kerio Valley Sub-County to celebrate the return of peace in Kerio Valley, while Nandi County will host a national youth summit.

“A sports conference and cultural competitions, among other activities, will also be held before the Mashujaa Day,” he said.

He added that the construction of a new county headquarters in Iten Town is also underway.