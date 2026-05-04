Social media overtakes traditional media as Kenyans’ top news source

Digital platforms have overtaken traditional broadcasting as the primary source of news for Kenyans.

According to the latest 2025 State of Media Report by the Media Council of Kenya, the gap between digital and legacy media continues to widen from 2024, with social media leading as the primary source of news at 39 per cent.

Television follows at 31 per cent, while radio has seen a significant decline from 26 per cent in 2024 to 21 per cent in 2025. Family, friends and colleagues account for 3 per cent, online news websites 2 per cent, and print newspaper readership trails at just 1 per cent.

Notably, national television viewership continues to experience a sharp decline, with 43 per cent of the population moving away from watching TV daily, opting instead to access video content on alternative platforms.

The survey, which covered all 47 counties across Kenya’s eight regions, also highlights peak media consumption between 7pm and 10pm, with 73 per cent of respondents reporting heavy TV viewing during this period.

“ Daytime fragmentation completely disappears at night. Prime time is the undisputed monolithic anchor of the Kenyan broadcast landscape”, the report reads.

Radio daily listenership has also dropped from 57 per cent to 41 per cent, with a majority (55 per cent) preferring early morning hours between 6 am and 10 am.

Additionally, the print audience has shrunk by 7 per cent to 13 per cent in 2025, with circulation concentrated in the Rift Valley and Nyanza regions.

KBC ranks among the top five most-watched TV stations, with Citizen TV leading.

Public Trust

Despite these shifts in consumption, public trust in the media is showing signs of recovery, with a growing number of people viewing government coverage as increasingly fair

KBC still retains its position as the most trusted media outlet, based on key indicators including content relevance and public interest, timeliness and delivery, credibility, experience, professionalism, quality of journalism, as well as editorial independence and integrity.

However, the report highlights a critical literacy gap, noting that a majority of the population 63pc struggle to identify AI-generated content, which heightens fears regarding the spread of misinformation.

Most used digital platforms

WhatsApp and Facebook are the most widely used social media platforms, followed by TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and X.

Data was collected through Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI). The survey targeted Kenyan residents aged 15 years and above, with a sample size of 3,774 respondents.

The report was released by MCK, which hosted the World Press Freedom Day 2026 commemoration at Srathmore University.