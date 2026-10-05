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Chinese mining firm on the spot over air, noise pollution in Naivasha

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
PHOTO | File

A Chinese company is on the spot for ignoring orders restricting quarrying activities in Kedong, Naivasha.

Following the impunity, irate members of the public stormed the facility located off Moi South Lake road accusing the investor for massive air and noise pollution.

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Carrying placards and twigs, the over 300 demonstrators who included parents from a nearby school vowed that they would be holding weekly demonstrations until the investor abided by the law.

For the last two months, the company has been illegally involved in quarrying activities with dust and blast affecting nearby homes and institutions.

According to Caroline Wanjiku from Longonot Vista Resort, the quarrying activities had paralysed their operations leading to massive losses.

She said that the Ministry of Mining and the National Environmental Managment Authority (NEMA) had served orders to the foreign company to stop quarrying activities but this had been ignored.

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“This is impunity of the highest order and we are wondering if a Kenyan can do the same in China and at this time the government stamped its foot on this issue,” she said.

Wanjiku further noted that the loud blasts and dust had health complications among residents adding that they would not be deterred in their fight.

A parent Margaret Kusa from Longonot DEB Prima school said that their children were complaining of chest pains since the quarrying activities started.

“At times, learning activities in the school are paralysed due to the dust and we are calling on the national government to come to our rescue,” she said.

Another resident Mark Mwangi said that no public participation was conducted as per the law before works on the vast quarry kicked off.

“The environmental law requires that before any quarry starts operations, there should be public engagement but this was not done,” he said.

A youth leader David Chege vowed that they would be holding weekly demonstrations until the quarry was closed down and the activities withdrawn.

“We shall not get tired as we demand justice and we are ready to camp here until this oppressive company is kicked out,” he said.

A senior officer from NEMA who declined to be named confirmed that the company was not licensed by the authority or Nakuru County government.

“This company has been working illegally, they don’t have any licenses and we have served them with stop-orders but this has been ignored,” said the officer.

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