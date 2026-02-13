Innovation-led linkages to unlock manufacturing sector output

Kenya’s manufacturing sector leaders have been urged to adopt agile and innovative collaborations to accelerate the country’s economic growth.

Speaking during the Future of Manufacturing and Investment Forum, Adili Group Executive Chairman Chris Diaz said coordinated collaboration will help attract global capital to all sectors, unlock Kenya and Africa’s manufacturing capacity and build a sustainable industrial ecosystems.

“Africa’s manufacturing future will be shaped by leaders who collaborate across borders and sectors and invest in long-term growth,” said Diaz.

Under the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda, the government targets to raise manufacturing sector gross domestic product contribution from the current 8pc to 15pc by 2027 and to 20pc by 2030.

“This forum demonstrated the strength of partnerships bringing strategic investors financers and industrialists to grow economic transformation across the region,” added Diaz

Speaking during the forum, Hungary Ambassador to Kenya Katalin Nyirati highlighted the role of international partnerships and innovation-led ecosystems in accelerating industrial transformation.

KenInvest Chief Executive Officer John Mwendwa further outlined the country’s investment outlook and its attractiveness to global manufacturers.

On his part Dr Kenneth Chelule, Director General of the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA), emphasised the strategic role of SEZs in enabling infrastructure development, policy alignment, and investor confidence.

William Zhou, Chairman of the Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce, spoke on increasing capital flows into high-value manufacturing, mobility, and industrial infrastructure, reflecting growing international interest in the region.

Across the panel sessions, senior leaders shared practical perspectives drawn from finance, legal advisory, energy, manufacturing, and investment.

The financial sector also explored governance, sustainability, and financing structures which are critical in supporting industrial expansion.

The speakers also discussed policy frameworks, infrastructure readiness, and incentives required to strengthen Africa’s manufacturing competitiveness.

Manufacturers were urged to ensure technology adoption, green energy, and capital investment in shaping the next generation of factories across the continent.

In the age of digitisation, the industry has been advised enhance its preparedness and cyber resilience amid sustained attacks.

The high-level conference attracted a strong cross-section of investors from China, Japan, Europe, America and East Africa’s manufacturing ecosystem, reflecting growing momentum around Kenya’s positioning as a regional hub for industry, energy transition, and technology-driven production.

The forum organized by Adili Group and ALN Kenya brought together global investors, government leaders, financial institutions, manufacturers, regional investors, diplomats, and technology innovators to advance conversations around Africa’s industrial growth and investment landscape.

Also in attendance were senior representatives from government agencies, development partners, leading banks, manufacturing companies, industrial associations, and investment firms who joined the discussions, underscoring the importance of collaboration in driving Africa’s next phase of industrialisation.