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Kenya fully supports UN expansion project in Nairobi-DP Kindiki

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
3 Min Read

Kenya is looking forward to hosting more United Nations agencies and has allocated billions of money to support the ongoing expansion project in Nairobi, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said.  

The DP said the Ksh 140 billion financial allocation by the government is a show of Kenya’s solid commitment to boost the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON) Expansion Project that the global body has allocated Ksh 44 billion.

The Deputy President spoke on Wednesday when he hosted the President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Ms. Annalena Baerbock, who paid him a courtesy call at the Harambee Annex Office in Nairobi.

“To ensure the success of this historic modernization, the Government of Kenya has invested USD 1.1 billion of domestic resources into matching infrastructure. This massive state investment has fundamentally upgraded the road networks, security frameworks, and sustainable utility systems around the Gigiri diplomatic enclave, aligning the campus with global net-zero climate goals,” Prof. Kindiki revealed.

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He said Kenya considers it a great privilege for the UN to prove its belief in the country by expanding the offices in Nairobi thus elevating it to the same level as other headquarters elsewhere in the developed world.

“Nairobi offers the global community a highly competitive, low-cost duty station backed by aggressive public investment. The elevation of UNON’s operational and diplomatic status to achieve true parity with UN Headquarters in the Global North will fulfill the promise of equitable geographic representation,” DP noted.

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“Against the backdrop of a highly fragile global security landscape, marked by a troubling resurgence of militarization and the erosion of traditional disarmament frameworks, Kenya continues to serve as a vital anchor for regional stability.

Kenya is hosting the United Nations Environment Programme and UN-Habitat offices but through the expansion programme it will be home to three more agencies: the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), and UN Women.

Ms. Baerbock commended Kenya for its support for the UN saying that has been reciprocated by the expansion of the body’s only office in the Global South saying the role of Kenya and Africa is critical for the UN’s future.

“The coming of more agencies to Nairobi proves the attractiveness of Nairobi and Kenya and the UN is looking forward to increasing this global partnership,” she noted.

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