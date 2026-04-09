Six arrested, firearm seized in Garissa as officers dismantle poaching syndicate

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers have dismantled a suspected poaching syndicate in Garissa.

The intelligence-led operation led to the arrest of six suspects, who have been transported to Nairobi to face charges.

The officers intercepted a vehicle ferrying the armed individuals and illegal wildlife cargo along the Garissa–Daadab road at Alango Arba (Hagarbul) in Fafi Sub-County.

During the midnight ambush, an AK-47 rifle loaded with 13 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, an extra magazine with 30 rounds tucked in a jungle pouch, and giraffe meat were recovered.

According to the DCI, Ali Idow Yussuf (66), a key suspect, was dressed in jungle combat gear and claimed to be an NPR officer based in Gadude. Other suspects include Fuad Hussein Mukhtar (30), the vehicle driver; Mahat Diriye Hussein (34); Hassan Jehow Diriye (56); Idle Farah Dagane (52); and Hussein Ibrahim Abdulrahman (45).

“The officers swiftly intercepted a white Suzuki Alto, registration number KDC 529C. What followed was a discovery that underscores the persistent threat of illegal wildlife trade and armed poaching in the region”, the DCI said in a stetement.

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 200 kilograms of suspected giraffe meat, alongside a giraffe head carcass.

The haul is estimated to be worth Ksh 200,000. Additionally, seven assorted mobile phones were recovered, believed to be instrumental in coordinating the illegal operation.

The firearm and ammunition have since been secured as exhibits at the KWS Garissa Station. The suspects were initially held at Garissa Police Station before being transferred to KWS Headquarters in Nairobi, where they await arraignment.