Kenya flower industry defies global headwinds

Kenya’s floriculture industry is demonstrating renewed resilience and global competitiveness despite mounting geopolitical, freight and sustainability pressures, as organizers announced a record-breaking edition of the upcoming International Floriculture Trade Expo (IFTEX) 2026.

The 13th edition of IFTEX taking place between 2nd and 4th June will bring together 210 exhibitors up from 189 last year marking the highest participation in the event’s history and underscoring growing international confidence in Kenya’s position as one of the world’s leading flower exporters.

Speaking during the official pre-IFTEX 2026 media launch, HPP International Group CEO Dick van Raamsdonk said the exhibition had become a “true barometer for the global flower trade,” with the latest growth reflecting strong investor confidence in Kenya as a global cut flower production hub.

“In a year when many industries are cautious, participation at IFTEX sends a very different message. This sector is resilient, confident and forward-looking,” said van Raamsdonk. “IFTEX no longer only showcases flowers it showcases the future of the industry.”

He noted that nearly 20 percent of the growth in exhibitors comes from new growers, signaling expansion and diversification within the industry. Since the post-pandemic recovery in 2023, exhibitor numbers have grown from 159 to 210 a one-third increase in just three years.

The event comes at a critical moment for Kenya’s flower industry, which remains one of the country’s top foreign exchange earners and a major employer.

According to the Kenya Flower Council (KFC), the sector generated approximately Ksh110 billion (USD845 million) in export earnings in 2025, directly contributing 1.5 percent to Kenya’s GDP while supporting more than one million livelihoods across the value chain.

More than 60 percent of the workforce are women.

In remarks delivered on behalf of KFC CEO Clement Tulezi, Membership Engagement and Communications Manager Lina Jamwa described the industry as “one of Africa’s greatest agricultural success stories,” adding that Kenya was increasingly positioning itself as the global benchmark for sustainable floriculture.

“Kenya is not simply participating in global floriculture Kenya is leading it,” Jamwa said. “With the right partnerships, supportive policies and strategic investments, Kenya can become the undisputed global leader in sustainable floriculture.”

The industry, however, is facing mounting operational pressure linked to geopolitical instability in the Middle East, supply chain disruptions and soaring freight costs.

KFC warned that air freight costs have risen from about USD3.10 per kilogram to nearly USD5.00 per kilogram in recent weeks, pushing logistics costs to as much as 60 percent of export expenses during peak periods.

The council estimates that approximately USD4 million worth of flower exports are currently at risk every week, while fertilizer prices have surged by 25 percent within a week and some farms have reported revenue declines of up to 75 percent due to shipment delays and perishability losses.

Industry projections indicate that prolonged disruption could result in export losses exceeding USD15 million per month and threaten up to 50,000 jobs if urgent interventions are not implemented.

Even amid these pressures, Kenya continues to dominate regional floriculture exports. The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) says the country exported horticultural produce worth Ksh143.78 billion in 2025, with cut flowers accounting for 62 percent of total export value.

Kenya exported flowers to 143 destinations globally, with roses making up approximately 69 percent of total flower exports.

Acting AFA Director General Calistus Kundu said the sector remained central to inclusive economic growth, employment creation and rural livelihoods.

“IFTEX 2026 offers a strategic platform to showcase Kenya’s global leadership in floriculture and strengthen confidence in the country’s horticultural sector,” Kundu said in remarks delivered on his behalf by Isdorah Odundo, Principle Market and product development officer at AFA. “Beyond serving as a key trading platform, the event will also provide an important opportunity for stakeholders to collaborate in addressing emerging challenges affecting the flower industry.”

Kenya’s competitiveness is also being reinforced through stricter phytosanitary compliance and digital certification systems aimed at protecting key export markets.

Dr. Isaac Macharia, Director of Phytosanitary and Biosecurity Services at the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS), said Kenya continues to strengthen compliance through automation, advanced laboratory infrastructure and enhanced pest management systems.

“As we look forward to IFTEX 2026, adherence to market requirements is not just a regulatory necessity but Kenya’s premier competitive advantage,” Macharia said. “KEPHIS remains fully prepared to facilitate business, support industry expansion and protect the global integrity of Kenyan flowers.”

KEPHIS noted that Kenya currently commands approximately 38 percent of the European Union’s rose cut flower market and is actively pursuing market diversification opportunities in Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Organizers say IFTEX 2026 will not only serve as a global trading platform for growers, breeders, exporters and buyers, but also as a strategic forum for addressing sustainability, compliance, logistics and market diversification challenges shaping the future of floriculture.

Ranked among the world’s top specialized cut flower trade fairs, IFTEX has become a critical gateway for Kenya’s flower industry to expand into emerging markets including North America, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.