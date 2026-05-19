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Kenya honoured at World Health Assembly for eliminating sleeping sickness

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale accepted official recognition for the country’s elimination of Human African Trypanosomiasis

Kenya received global acclaim at the 79th World Health Assembly as Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale accepted official recognition for the country’s elimination of Human African Trypanosomiasis, commonly known as sleeping sickness.

The World Health Organization presented the certificate to Kenya, acknowledging the nation’s sustained commitment, leadership, and collaborative efforts in public health. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commended Kenya’s health ministry and leadership for the achievement.

In a statement, CS Duale described the recognition as a great honor for the Government and people of Kenya. He emphasized that the milestone reflects decades of commitment, resilience, and collaboration across multiple sectors.

Sleeping sickness had posed a serious public health threat for over a century, particularly in western Kenyan counties including Busia, Bungoma, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, and Narok.

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Following WHO validation in June 2025 and a national public announcement in August 2025, Kenya has now sustained zero indigenous cases since 2009.

Duale credited the success first to the affected communities, whose participation and trust enabled sustained surveillance and prevention efforts.

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He also acknowledged frontline health workers, researchers, laboratory teams, county governments, and national technical experts for strengthening diagnosis, surveillance, and response systems.

While celebrating the achievement, the Cabinet Secretary noted that elimination does not mark the end of the journey. Sustaining gains will require continued vigilance through surveillance, early detection, vector control, community awareness, and integration of HAT services into routine health systems.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to sharing lessons and supporting regional efforts toward the elimination of neglected tropical diseases across Africa.

On behalf of the Ministry of Health and the Government of Kenya, Duale extended sincere thanks to the World Health Organization for the recognition, underscoring the nation’s dedication to advancing global health equity and disease eradication.

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