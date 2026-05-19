KNBS assures Kenyans of data security in proposed biometric census plan

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has assured Kenyans that their personal information will remain safe and secure under the proposed use of biometric data in censuses and surveys outlined in the Statistics Bill, 2026.

The Bill, which is currently undergoing nationwide public participation, proposes the transition of KNBS into the Kenya Statistics Authority.

It also seeks to introduce the use of biometric data in censuses and surveys to improve accuracy, prevent duplication, and enhance the integrity of collected data.

According to the proposed law, the authority will be allowed to collect and process biometric data during the conduct of national censuses and surveys.

“KNBS wants to assure members of the public that the data we are collecting, even now as KNBS, is very safe, secure, and stored in a proper manner,” said KNBS Acting Head of Legal Services Linda Olueny in Mombasa.

“We also want to assure members of the public that with the coming of the new bill, we are reinforcing this issue. We take cognisance of the provisions of the Data Protection Act, the Access to Information Act, and Article 35 of the Constitution, which requires that data collected be treated confidentially and with a high level of security,” she added.