At least 700 people arrested during Monday’s protests

At least 710 people have been arrested across the country following protests over high fuel prices, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said.

According to a statement by the investigative agency, majority of the suspects were arrested in Rift Valley (259) followed by Nairobi County with 189 arrests.

A total of 142 arrests were recorded in Central region followed by Eastern 142 and in the Coast region only seven suspects were nabbed.

The DCI cautioned members of the public against turning legitimate demonstrations into criminal activities.

“While every Kenyan has the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and expression, acts of violence, looting, arson, road blockades, destruction of property, attacks on police or motorists, and any acts that endanger lives are serious criminal offences,” said the DCI.

The DCI urged the public to remain calm, respect the rights of others, and cooperate with security agencies to ensure peace and public safety.

The suspects are set to be arraigned in court today on various charges.