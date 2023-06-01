Kenya Kwanza calls on Azimio to resume talks

Kenya Kwanza has invited Azimio to a meeting Tuesday 6th June 2023 at 9am following withdrawal of Azimio to the bi-partisan talks with a view of returning to the negotiating table.
In a letter addressed to Otiende Amollo, the Azimio la Umoja one team through Bipartisan talks Co-Chair from his counterpart George Murugara the Kenya Kwanza team will continue engaging with a view to return to talks.
According to Amollo, Kenya Kwanza has failed to co-sign and submit letters addressed to the IEBC CEO and the chairperson of the IEBC selection panel.
“We also note that you have not responded to the additional matters raised in the resolutions of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition parliamentary group Meeting forwarded to you,” reads the letter.
A parliamentary group meeting of the Azimio la Umoja party, chaired by their leader Raila Odinga, resolved that the bill as currently drafted must be withdrawn in totality.
According to the coalition, the finance Bill 2023 should instead be re-introduced in a manner that resonates with the plight of Kenyans.
Dubbed as among the most radical in the country’s history, the bill, which was tabled before the national assembly on May 4th for the first reading, has ignited varied reactions with civil servants’ unions threatening to stage a strike if the government fails to shelve a proposal to deduct a three percent levy on their salaries as a mandatory contribution to a housing fund as contained in the Finance Bill 2023.
Following the end of public participation, spearheaded by the departmental committee on finance and national planning, on the bill last Sunday, it is expected that issues of concern by the different stakeholders who participated in the exercise will be considered in amending the bill as part of public participation.
It will then be tabled before Parliament for debate before it is signed into law by end of June with the proposals expected to take effect on 1 July 2023 after assent by the President.