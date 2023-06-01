Kenya Kwanza calls on Azimio to resume talks

In his defence, Murugara said; “Amollo’s letters sent to me last night had a few but very fundermental changes which had altered the request to directives to the two independent bodies . This is why i declined to sign the letters.”

He now wants to meet on June 6th to discuss the draft letters further with a view to agreeing on the suitable wording and co signing them.

Finance bill

The Azimio coalition is also calling for the withdrawal of the Finance bill 2023 saying it has failed the inclusivity test.

A parliamentary group meeting of the Azimio la Umoja party, chaired by their leader Raila Odinga, resolved that the bill as currently drafted must be withdrawn in totality.

According to the coalition, the finance Bill 2023 should instead be re-introduced in a manner that resonates with the plight of Kenyans.

Dubbed as among the most radical in the country’s history, the bill, which was tabled before the national assembly on May 4th for the first reading, has ignited varied reactions with civil servants’ unions threatening to stage a strike if the government fails to shelve a proposal to deduct a three percent levy on their salaries as a mandatory contribution to a housing fund as contained in the Finance Bill 2023.

Following the end of public participation, spearheaded by the departmental committee on finance and national planning, on the bill last Sunday, it is expected that issues of concern by the different stakeholders who participated in the exercise will be considered in amending the bill as part of public participation.

It will then be tabled before Parliament for debate before it is signed into law by end of June with the proposals expected to take effect on 1 July 2023 after assent by the President.