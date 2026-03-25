Kenya moves to boost diaspora access to legal information

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has initiated talks with the National Council for Law Reporting to strengthen access to legal information for Kenyans living abroad.

Speaking during a meeting Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary, Roseline Njogu noted that the collaboration aims to ensure that Kenyans in the diaspora are well-informed about their rights and obligations.

The meeting which was attended by the National Council for Law Reporting (Kenya Law) led by Janet Munywoki, centered on the curation of diaspora-centric information which seeks to sensitize potential Kenyan diaspora members on critical legal frameworks before they leave the country or while they are abroad.

Key areas of focus for joint efforts included enhancing access to legislation and jurisprudence that touch on the diaspora, alongside broader national issues.

Both teams highlighted specific sectors for specialized legal publications, including investment and taxation, immigration, data protection, children and family law, land, tourism among others.

Present at the meeting from the State Department for Diaspora Affairs were Amb. Isaiya Kabira, Secretary for Diaspora Investments, Skills and Expertise; Eugene Makokha; Velma Mudibo; Juliet Nyarindo; and Semra Omondi .

The Kenya Law team included Njeri Githanga, Emily Nakhungu, Vivian Etyang, and Janet Mutile.