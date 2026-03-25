County NewsNEWS

Kenya moves to boost diaspora access to legal information

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has initiated talks with the National Council for Law Reporting to strengthen access to legal information for Kenyans living abroad.

Speaking during a meeting Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary, Roseline Njogu noted that the collaboration aims to ensure that Kenyans in the diaspora are well-informed about their rights and obligations.

The meeting which was attended by the National Council for Law Reporting (Kenya Law) led by Janet Munywoki, centered on the curation of diaspora-centric information which seeks to sensitize potential Kenyan diaspora members on critical legal frameworks before they leave the country or while they are abroad.

Key areas of focus for joint efforts included enhancing access to legislation and jurisprudence that touch on the diaspora, alongside broader national issues.

Both teams highlighted specific sectors for specialized legal publications, including investment and taxation, immigration, data protection, children and family law, land, tourism among others.

Present at the meeting from the State Department for Diaspora Affairs were Amb. Isaiya Kabira, Secretary for Diaspora Investments, Skills and Expertise; Eugene Makokha; Velma Mudibo; Juliet Nyarindo; and Semra Omondi .

Afghanistan warns Israeli strikes on Iran stoke regional instability
Demolition of unapproved buildings in Mtwapa begins
Kiambu County embarks on pegging and marking of riparian lands
Ruto calls out Parliament, Judiciary for aiding corruption

The Kenya Law team included Njeri Githanga, Emily Nakhungu, Vivian Etyang, and Janet Mutile.

Murkomen defends Jukwaa forums, vows wider citizen engagement
Resolve County leadership squabbles, Gachagua urges Meru leadership
Nyandarua Governor inspects Olkalou Stadium construction progress
Govt’ committed to make affordable housing a success story, CS Njeru says
Injured Nyamira MCAs transferred to Nairobi for specialized treatment
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article DPP secures life sentence in Kakamaga defilement case
- Advertisement -
Latest News
DPP secures life sentence in Kakamaga defilement case
County News NEWS
Kenya ramps up efforts to eliminate TB as cases hit 90,900
Local News NEWS
Mathare United: Tapping into community roots, endearing itself to the support base
Football Sports
All set ahead of this year’s Lewa Safari Marathon, organsiers out to raise  Ksh.15m
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

KWS KENYA WILDLIFE SERVICE
Local NewsNEWS

KWS seeks additional resources to safeguard Kenya’s wildlife

Local News

Jubilee party back on track, Uhuru declares

County News

Thika-based journalist sues state for unlawful arrest, defamation

County NewsNEWS

Homa Bay rolls out Lenacapavir to curb spread of HIV/AIDS

Show More