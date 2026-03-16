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Kenya moves to crack down on digital piracy

Mark Kivuva
By Mark Kivuva
3 Min Read

The government convened a national forum to tackle digital piracy, bringing together regulators, broadcasters, telecommunications companies and creative sector representatives to develop coordinated measures against a practice that is costing Kenya’s economy billions of shillings annually.

The forum convened by the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, put hard numbers on the scale of the problem.

According to industry estimates by Partners Against Piracy, digital piracy accounts for approximately KSh. 17.38 billion in lost annual tax revenue, while Kenya’s creative sector loses an estimated KES 92 billion annually, including KSh. 15 billion in direct income denied to local content creators.

Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Hon. William Kabogo framed the issue as a threat to Kenya’s broader digital ambitions.

“Kenya’s creative industry is a vital pillar of our digital economy, supporting thousands of jobs and driving innovation across film, music, sports broadcasting and entertainment. However, the rise of digital piracy threatens these gains,” he said.

Among the proposals discussed was the introduction of a structured IP-blocking tool that would allow regulators and internet service providers to block access to illegal streaming platforms and pirate IPTV services, particularly during high-value live broadcasts such as major sports events. Stakeholders said the tool would operate under clear legal authorisation and regulatory oversight.

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Mike Strano, Chairman of Partners Against Piracy, was direct about the stakes.

“Piracy is not a victimless act. It deprives creators of income, weakens the sustainability of the creative economy and discourages investment in local content production,” he said.

The Communications Authority of Kenya and the Kenya Copyright Board both reaffirmed their commitment to stronger enforcement, with KECOBO Acting Executive Director George Nyakweba noting that copyright protection in the digital space is essential to ensuring creators are fairly compensated, and the sector continues to attract investment.

The forum concluded with a proposal to form a multi-sectoral implementation taskforce to guide the next phase of action, focusing on inter-agency collaboration and practical enforcement mechanisms.

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