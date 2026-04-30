Kenya urges global co-investment as Africa seeks to lead its own health agenda

The Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for credible partnerships between national, regional and international actors through co-investment, technology and skills transfer, market access and support for African owned solutions to African defined health challenges.

Speaking at the closing of the 2026 World Health Summit Regional Meeting at the United Nations Office in Nairobi, the DP noted that Africa must move from being a passive participant in global health to an architect of its people’s health.

Kindiki said the continent must reverse dependence on external health commodity supply chains by scaling up manufacturing, sustainable health financing and incubating its health systems with solid policy and institutional frameworks.

“Effective health systems must be people centered, inclusive and affordable,” he said.

He noted that, Taifa Care, Kenya’s Universal Healthcare Programme has now enlisted 30.7 million people, up from the previous National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Further, the DP said that Government is perfecting the medical commodity supply chain, investing in health equipment upgrade, fine tuning human resources issues and improving the actuarial system to ensure as many people as possible have access to affordable healthcare.

The event was attended by Health Ministers from Africa and beyond, top leadership of the United Nations (UN) , World Health Organization (WHO) , Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and a host of other national, regional and global health policy makers.