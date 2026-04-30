HealthLocal NewsNEWS

Kenya urges global co-investment as Africa seeks to lead its own health agenda

Africa must move from being a passive participant in global health to an architect of its people’s health.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

The Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for credible partnerships between national, regional and international actors through co-investment, technology and skills transfer, market access and support for African owned solutions to African defined health challenges.

Speaking at the closing of the 2026 World Health Summit Regional Meeting at the United Nations Office in Nairobi, the DP noted that Africa must move from being a passive participant in global health to an architect of its people’s health.

Kindiki said the continent must reverse dependence on external health commodity supply chains by scaling up manufacturing, sustainable health financing and incubating its health systems with solid policy and institutional frameworks.

“Effective health systems must be people centered, inclusive and affordable,” he said.

He noted that, Taifa Care, Kenya’s Universal Healthcare Programme has now enlisted 30.7 million people, up from the previous National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Further, the DP said that Government is perfecting the medical commodity supply chain, investing in health equipment upgrade, fine tuning human resources issues and improving the actuarial system to ensure as many people as possible have access to affordable healthcare.

Veteran radio host Edward Carey Kwach dies at 50
Search for 6 missing after boat capsizes in Baringo continues
First 350-km/h high-speed rail launched in mountainous Guizhou
‎Mudavadi asks Kenyans to cherish the peace in the country ‎

The event was attended by Health Ministers from Africa and beyond, top leadership of the United Nations (UN) , World Health Organization (WHO) , Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and a host of other national, regional and global health policy makers.

World Health Day: States faulted for failing to invest in Public Healthcare
Kenya launches inaugural climate change and health strategy at COP28
Wavinya Ndeti urges Gov’t to speed up clean up of River Athi
NLP eyes bigger slice of Ukambani as Wiper, NARC cautioned over non‑compliance
Seven killed in grisly accident along Eldoret-Nakuru highway​​
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Russian President Vladimir Putin Putin calls for building nuclear-weapon-free world
Next Article Forensic evidence, survivor testimony link Kwa Binzaro deaths to Mackenzie teachings
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Forensic evidence, survivor testimony link Kwa Binzaro deaths to Mackenzie teachings
County News NEWS
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin calls for building nuclear-weapon-free world
International News
Uganda tightens border security amid rising cross-border attacks
International News
Canada affirms recognition of Morocco’s autonomy plan
International News

You May also Like

Local News

Governor Kahiga: Performance contracting is good for counties

AfricaInternational News

Morocco government head receives report on review of family code before presenting to King Mohammed VI

Africa

Second Russia–Africa Summit an important dialogue platform

Local NewsNEWS

Kindiki: Broad-Based Government driving massive development nationwide

Show More