Mudavadi orders accelerated delivery of government projects

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has directed Principal Secretaries to intensify implementation of government programmes and ensure Kenyans witness tangible outcomes from public service delivery as the Kenya Kwanza Administration enters the final stretch of its five-year development agenda.

Speaking during the 1st National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC) Meeting of 2026 held at Kenya School of Government, Mudavadi said ministries, departments and agencies must now focus on completing high-impact interventions and delivering practical results that directly respond to wananchi’s expectations.

He noted that with the 2027 General Election only 16 months away, the administration’s scorecard will increasingly be measured by the visibility, efficiency and effectiveness of programmes implemented across the country.

CS Mudavadi further observed that despite fiscal constraints occasioned by global economic disruptions, including instability in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Government must remain steadfast in delivering the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

He challenged Principal Secretaries to sharpen execution, protect critical social programmes and sustain a Whole-of-Government Approach that guarantees coherent, citizen-centered and results-oriented service delivery.

Land and Natural Resources Sector Chair and Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary Dr. Eng Festus Ng’eno, while presenting the sector’s progress report to the committee, outlined major milestones achieved in strengthening coordination, legal compliance, fiscal discipline and technology-enabled public service delivery in line with commitments made during the previous NDIC meeting.

PS Ng’eno said the Land and Natural Resources Sector has continued aligning its programmes with Kenya Vision 2030, Medium Term Plan IV, FY 2025/26 negotiated performance contracts and the wider BETA priorities, noting that the sector remains instrumental in advancing Kenya’s socio-economic development and environmental sustainability agenda.

The sector comprises ten State Departments namely Environment and Climate Change, Forestry, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Shipping and Maritime Affairs, Tourism, Mining, ASALs and Regional Development, Culture and Heritage, Wildlife, and Lands and Physical Planning.

Among the key achievements highlighted was the strengthening of strategic government communication to ensure citizens consistently receive clear information on public programmes and interventions.

Dr. Ng’eno said the sector has expanded use of digital platforms, social media, websites, television talk shows, local newspapers and community engagement forums to enhance visibility of government action, transparency and public awareness.

He further reported that the sector has successfully internalized and operationalized the Governance Pact 2024 through reinforced performance contracting, integrity systems and stronger inter-agency collaboration between State Departments and Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies, a move that has significantly enhanced accountability and monitoring of results.

On legal and policy compliance, the Principal Secretary told the committee that the sector has strengthened due process in development of circulars, policies and regulations by working closely with legal offices, relevant parliamentary committees and the Office of the Attorney General.

This collaboration, he noted, has ensured that all legal instruments are subjected to proper review, concurrence and constitutional compliance before implementation.

Dr. Ng’eno also informed the meeting that the sector has actively participated in consultations on the Public Participation Bill by studying the proposed legislation, submitting technical inputs and taking part in forums convened by the Attorney General’s office to support formulation of an effective public participation framework