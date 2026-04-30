Kenya launches World Agriculture Forum Country Council for agriculture growth

Kenya has officially launched the World Agriculture Forum (WAF) Country Council, marking a significant step in positioning the Country as a continental leader in agricultural innovation powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and bioengineering.

Under the theme “The Convergence of Intelligence: Strategic Investments in AI and Bioengineering for a Resilient Agricultural Future,” the launch, held at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) Auditorium in Nairobi, brought together senior government officials, global agriculture leaders, researchers, investors and agribusiness executives to explore how converging technologies can unlock productivity, resilience, and inclusive growth across Kenya’s food systems.

With climate change disrupting planting seasons, trade barriers constricting supply chains, and a rapidly growing population demanding more food, Kenya faces an urgent need to scale both the quality and quantity of agricultural production.

The WAF Kenya Country Council has been launched to bridge the gap between policy ambition and on-farm reality, creating integrated investment pipelines that pair digital intelligence with biological innovation.

Driving a new era of agricultural growth

Speaking during the launch on behalf of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Professor Shaukat Principal Secretary State Department for Science, Research and Innovation in the Prime Cabinet Secretary’s Office, underscored the strategic importance of the initiative, stating:

“As we formally launch the Kenya Country Council of the World Agriculture Forum, we are doing more than inaugurating another institution. We are declaring that Kenya is ready to lead the ‘Convergence Decade’. The future lies in the synergy between Digital Intelligence and Biological Intelligence. AI can tell a farmer when to plant, but bioengineering gives that farmer the seed that will survive regardless of the season.”

He added that the initiative aligns with Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), the AI Strategy 2025–2030, and Continental frameworks such as CAADP and Agenda 2063, with a clear focus on delivering measurable outcomes including increased yields, improved farmer incomes, and socio-economic transformation.

A platform for action, not just dialogue

WAF Global Executive Director Dr. M.J. Khan emphasized that the Forum will serve as a catalyst for shaping the future of global food systems.

“WAF is committed to providing thought leadership and setting the agenda for food systems growth in the face of global challenges such as trade barriers, climate change, and population pressures. Data is the new fertilizer, and through our global councils, we aim to harness it to drive smarter, more resilient agricultural systems,” said Dr. Khan.

The WAF platform will operationalize its mission through flagship initiatives including the Global Soil Health Coalition, Global Digital Agriculture Council, Global Sustainability Council, and the Trade and Food Security Council.

Strengthening research and local innovation

Welcoming delegates to ILRI, Director General Prof. Appolinaire Djikeng highlighted the importance of sustained collaboration in transforming agriculture.

“This partnership reflects over a year of collaboration between WAF and ILRI focused on advancing food security, improving agricultural practices, and reducing poverty. The launch of the Kenya Country Council strengthens our shared commitment to translating science and innovation into real impact for farmers,” he said.

Unlocking value for farmers through technology

Dr Oscar EV Magenya, the WAF Kenya Country Director, added: “The launch of the WAF Kenya Country Council marks a shift from conversation to implementation bringing together government, investors and researchers to deliver real solutions for farmers. This is not just another council, but a mechanism to turn global best practices into local impact, driving higher productivity, improving farmer incomes and building a more resilient, technology-powered food system.”

The launch also featured insights from industry leaders on how digital tools and innovation are already transforming farming on the ground.

Timothy Wanjohi, CEO of Market Farm Ltd, emphasized the role of technology in improving farmer outcomes:

“We are seeing first-hand how digital platforms, AI-driven advisories, and solar-powered solutions can reduce post-harvest losses, improve market access, and increase profitability for farmers. The opportunity now is to scale these solutions and ensure they reach every farmer who needs them.”

A Clear Roadmap for Impact

The WAF Kenya Country Council will focus on building integrated pipelines for agricultural innovation, fostering public-private partnerships and engaging county governments as key drivers of implementation.

By 2028, the Council aims to establish a proven, scalable model that connects global investors to local agricultural innovation, accelerates adoption of AI and bioengineering solutions, and strengthens Kenya’s position as a hub for agri-tech convergence.

The first County Council meeting will be held within 30 days to set up technical working groups, focusing on aligning regulations, developing financing models, and creating safeguards to protect farmers while making AI easier to understand and use.