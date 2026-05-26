Kenya must remain stable ahead of 2027 polls, CS Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has advocated for peace as a fundamental prerequisite for economic stability and national unity ahead of the August 2027 general elections.

During his tour of Murang’a County on Monday, Mudavadi urged political leaders to avoid careless utterances that could incite ethnic conflict and divide the nation.

“We need to be grateful for the peace that we enjoy as a people. We have to remain together as a nation and safeguard that peace for it is the beacon of our prosperity. You don’t know the value of what you have until you lose it.” Mudavadi warned.

“We want our country to be stable; we must respect one another and remain united. Despite our differences in opinions on various issue, we are all Kenyans. You have your opinion and I have mine but Kenya is for all of us.” he added.

He drew comparisons from the devastating 2007 post-election violence, the repeat election of 2017 and the conflicts being witnessed in the neighbouring countries like South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo describing policies, ideas, or actions that reverse progress of a country as retrogressive.

He said Kenya has come a long way and no one wishes to go back to the old dark days that almost brought the nation to its knees.

“Kenyans have always had differences in opinion especially when election related matters are canvased, but we have always come out as a united people.” he said.

“We have to move together and unite the country. When elections come vote right by assessing your candidate and voting wisely.” noted the Prime CS.

Mudavadi challenged the youth who are aspiring to vie for different political seats in the 2027 elections to be patriotic, crusaders of peace and a good example to the rest of the world.

He noted that incitement amongst the youth is a real threat to both democracy and unity of purpose.

“You cannot build a profile of a crook, a warlord and a person who is always inciting the nation to violence and ethnic profiling. The young persons who are getting into politics and I am encouraging you, please make Kenya to continue being a respected nation amongst other nations globally.” Mudavadi urged the Youth.

“You cannot aspire to be a leader when you are blocking roads in the name of demonstrating, preaching tribalism and a citizen full of abuses that derail the progress of uniting the country.” he warned.

He said as we head towards the electioneering period, voting should be a personal but democratic decision driven by logic where deeds speak and reason prevails against emotions.

Mudavadi said if Kenyans remain focused the country will move forward as a stable nation.