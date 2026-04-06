Five-day water shutdown to hit Nairobi, surrounding counties

Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) has scheduled a five-day shutdown of the Northern Collector Tunnel (NCT) Bulk Water System.

In a statement, Athi Water highlighted that the shut down is meant to facilitate pipeline strengthening and other ancillary works along the Thika Dam–Kigoro–Gigiri bulk water pipeline.

The five day exercise is set to take place from 7th April 2026 at 8:00AM to 12th April 2026, 8:00AM.

“The interruption will commence on Tuesday, 7th April 2026 at 8:00 AM, and will continue until Sunday, 12th April 2026 at 8:00 AM. During this period, the Agency will undertake pipeline strengthening and other ancillary works required to optimize operations of the new bulk water pipeline between Thika Dam, Kigoro Treatment Works and Gigiri Reservoir,” read the statement.

The shutdown will impact customers served by: Gatanga Water and Sanitation Company-GATAWASCO, Nairobi Water Company and Oloolaiser water and sewerage company.

Others are Export Processing Zones Authority, Kenya as well as Mavoko Water and Sewerage Company.

Residents and institutions in affected areas have been advised to store adequate water in advance and use it sparingly during shutdown.

AWWDA has appealed for patience from consumers, noting that the Northern Collector Tunnel supplies approximately 140 million litres of water daily to Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kajiado, and Machakos counties.