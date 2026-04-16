MKU clinches historic third consecutive National Drama Festival title

Mount Kenya University (MKU) has once again solidified its dominance in Kenya’s creative arts sector after delivering an outstanding performance at the 2026 Kenya National Drama and Film Festivals held at Kagumo Teachers Training College in Nyeri, where it was crowned Best Overall and Most Prolific University, marking its third consecutive national title.

MKU delivered a commanding performance across multiple categories, emerging victorious in theatre and drama, comedy, spoken word, verse, dance, cultural performances, and film and media productions.

The institution secured top honors including Best Sponsored Play, Best Stand-Up Comedy, Best Overall Kiswahili Spoken Word, as well as multiple awards in verse, choreography, and film categories, firmly establishing MKU as the overall Best and Most Prolific University for the third year in a row.

A major highlight of the festival was MKU’s strong presence in the prestigious Gala Performances, where several productions including spoken word pieces, cultural dances, stage plays, and solo verse performances were selected for showcase, reflecting national recognition of the university’s artistic excellence.

Speaking after the win, William Luta, Coordinator of Sports, Film and Creative Arts at MKU, praised the students, trainers, directors, and the wider university community for their discipline, teamwork, and commitment, noting that the achievement was driven by passion, sacrifice, and consistent excellence.

Luta further commended the students for their dedication throughout intensive rehearsals leading up to the competition, describing the victory as a major milestone for the institution.

As Kenya’s creative industry continues to grow, MKU’s sustained success positions it as a key contributor to the country’s cultural and artistic development, inspiring other institutions and nurturing a new generation of performers and storytellers.