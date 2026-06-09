Starlets romp past Lesotho to finish third in Four-Nations tourney

The national women’s soccer team Harambee Stars recorded an emphatic 6-0 win against Lesotho during their third place play off of the Four National soccer tournament tie held at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium,Lusaka,Zambia.

Kenya lost to Zambia through penalties in the opening match on Saturday and faced Lesoth who also went down against Zimbabwe.

Against Lesotho Starlets opened the account through Violet Nanjala who slotted home the opener after 11 minutes before Tereza Engesha and Fasila Adhiambo doubled the advantage with a goal a piece in 14th and 27th minutes respectively.

Eglay Mukhwana scored her first goal for Starlets with two minutes to the interval to hand Harambee Starlets a 4-0 lead at the break.

Kenya protected their lead in the second half as Lesotho’s efforts to find a goal went begging.Further two goals from Catherine Khaemba and Eglay Mukhwana completed the rout by Starlets.

Starlets used the championship to gauge themselves ahead of the Africa Women’s Cup Of Nations schedyuled 25th July-16th August 2026 in Morocco.

Kenya is pooled in group alongside hosts Morocco,Algeria and Senegal.