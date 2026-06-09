FootballSports

Starlets romp past Lesotho to finish third in Four-Nations tourney

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

The national women’s soccer team Harambee Stars recorded an emphatic 6-0 win against Lesotho during their third place play off of the Four National soccer tournament tie held at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium,Lusaka,Zambia.

Kenya lost to Zambia through penalties in the opening match on Saturday and faced Lesoth who also went down against Zimbabwe.

Against Lesotho Starlets opened the account through Violet Nanjala who slotted home the opener after 11 minutes before Tereza Engesha and Fasila Adhiambo doubled the advantage with a  goal a piece in 14th and 27th minutes respectively.

Eglay Mukhwana scored her first goal for Starlets with two minutes to the interval to hand Harambee Starlets a 4-0 lead at the break.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Kenya protected their lead in the second half as Lesotho’s efforts to find a goal went begging.Further two goals from Catherine Khaemba and Eglay Mukhwana completed the rout by Starlets.

Delight and despair as AFCON 2023 heads to knockouts
Mashimoni clinch 82 ultimate cup after win against Dandora Youth
Aston Villa complete Pau Torres signing from Villarreal
Elvis Muigua bags his second title in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series

Starlets used the championship to gauge themselves ahead of the Africa Women’s Cup Of Nations schedyuled 25th July-16th August 2026 in Morocco.

Kenya is pooled in group alongside hosts Morocco,Algeria and Senegal.

CAF B course to incorporate Football Science and Technology
2023 WRC Safari Rally: Tundo to count on experience as Karan targets top 3 finish
Nigeria Reaches WAFCON Quarterfinals with Late Win over Botswana
Aston Villa beat Freiburg to win Europa League
Sharon Lokedi successfully defends her Boston Marathon title
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya names formidable team ahead of Davis Cup tourney
Next Article Basic Education PS Julius Bitok moved amid school unrest
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Bodies of four men exhumed from mass grave in Mwingi
County News NEWS
Basic Education PS Julius Bitok moved amid school unrest
Local News NEWS
Kenya names formidable team ahead of Davis Cup tourney
Sports Tennis
Divock Origi: Liverpool Champions League winner retires at age 31
Football Sports

You May also Like

RallySports

Patel and Khan Win Maiden FIA Africa Rally Championship

AthleticsSports

Gout, 17, breaks 20-second barrier to win 200m

2024 CHANFootball

Wanyama lauds CHAN PAMOJA organisation as he leads trophy tour to KBC

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique
Football

PSG coach Luis Enrique warns against complacency in Club World Cup final

Show More