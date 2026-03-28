RugbySports

Kenya off to a flying start in Brazil ,thrashing Germany 38-7

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Kenya’s national rugby sevens men’s team-Shujaa, made a strong start in Sao Paulo, Brazil, thrashing Germany 38-7, in the 3rd leg of the HSBC SVNS division two on Saturday evening.

Shujaa was ahead 21-1 at the interval, thanks to two tries each from Patrick Odongo and Vincent Onyala, and Nygel Amaitsa’s two conversions.

In the second stanza, Oooro Angeyo and Denis Abukuse scored a try each, and David Nyangige added a conversion.

Kenya returns to action against Belgium in the 2nd match from 7:12pm on Saturday before concluding day 1 action against Canada starting at 10pm.

Jakob Dipper scored the only try for Germany, which was converted by Cedric Eichholz.

A podium finish for Shujaa in Brazil will see them earn a promotion to the core HSBC 7s World Championship next year.

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Shujaa remains 3rd after the opening two legs on 32 points, behind Germany and the USA, who are on 38 and 36 points, respectively.

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