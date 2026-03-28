Kenya off to a flying start in Brazil ,thrashing Germany 38-7

Kenya’s national rugby sevens men’s team-Shujaa, made a strong start in Sao Paulo, Brazil, thrashing Germany 38-7, in the 3rd leg of the HSBC SVNS division two on Saturday evening.

Shujaa was ahead 21-1 at the interval, thanks to two tries each from Patrick Odongo and Vincent Onyala, and Nygel Amaitsa’s two conversions.

In the second stanza, Oooro Angeyo and Denis Abukuse scored a try each, and David Nyangige added a conversion.

Kenya returns to action against Belgium in the 2nd match from 7:12pm on Saturday before concluding day 1 action against Canada starting at 10pm.

Jakob Dipper scored the only try for Germany, which was converted by Cedric Eichholz.

A podium finish for Shujaa in Brazil will see them earn a promotion to the core HSBC 7s World Championship next year.

Shujaa remains 3rd after the opening two legs on 32 points, behind Germany and the USA, who are on 38 and 36 points, respectively.