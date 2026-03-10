International News

Kenya participates in the CSW70 Conference

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Kenyan delegation at the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women
Kenyan delegation at the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women

Kenya is participating in the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York that kicked-off on 9th and ending on 19th March 2026.

As part of the global community committed to advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, Kenya is engaging alongside UN Member States, civil society and development partners to promote meaningful dialogue and collective action.

This year’s priority theme, “ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls,” draws attention to the urgent need to dismantle systemic barriers that hinder the full realization of women’s rights.

The theme emphasizes the need to eliminate discriminatory laws, policies and practices; address structural and social barriers to justice; strengthen inclusive and equitable legal systems; and centre the voices and experiences of marginalized groups, including older women, women with disabilities and survivors of violence.

Kenya reaffirms its commitment to championing survivor-centred, inclusive and technology-responsive justice systems that uphold dignity, protection and equal opportunity for every woman and girl.

CSW70 offers an important platform for partnership, mutual learning and renewed global commitment toward building more just, inclusive and equitable societies.

