Kenya falls to Australia in Hong Kong Sevens opener

Kenya national sevens rugby team, Shujaa, began their Hong Kong Sevens campaign on a disappointing note, suffering a 5-14, defeat to Australia in a group C match held at the Kai Tak Sports Park on Friday afternoon.

Australia got off to a flying start, taking a commanding 14-0 lead into the interval through Josh Turner and James Turner converted tries.

The 2nd half was all one-way as Shujaa tried to make a comeback to avoid a defeat.

Kenyans’ pressure on the Aussies bore fruits as they reduced the deficit through Dennis Abukuse’s try in the 8th minute but failed to add on after missing the conversion.

Kenya returns to pitch this evening against New Zealand before winding up their group C assignment against the USA tomorrow morning.

Shujaa are playing in the championship after being promoted from Division 2.

The top 8 teams in the 3-leg championship, which is set to conclude in June, will qualify for the 7s series next season.