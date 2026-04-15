SportsVolleyBall

Kenya Pipeline defeat hapless Gender Light to maintain perfect start

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

 

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) volleyball team delivered brushed a side a hapless Gender Light Volleyball Club of Burundi to register their second successive win at the ongoing Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship in Cairo,Egypt.

The Kenyan heavyweights bidding for their first continental  title in 20 years won the match in three straight sets 25-08,25-07 and 25-09

KPC, often referred to as the “Oil Queens,” utilized their superior height and international experience to shut down GLC’s net play from.

This emphatic 3-0 victory follows KPC’s opening day win over Ghana’s KSC, firmly placing them at the top of Pool B as the tournament heads toward the knockout rounds.

Kenya pipeline will now shift their focus to their third group match against La Loi of Democratic Republic Of Congo scheduled today, Wednesday serving off at 7pm east African Time.

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A win against La Loi will surely put Kenya Pipeline  through to the knock out phase of the competition with a a game to spare.

Outside hitter Sally  Sikutwa is confident that the team will build on the momentum created after the two games as they bid to reach the final and qualify for the World Volleyball Club Championship.

‘’We beat Gender Light and they did not reach 10- they tried but they has to be a winner.we played well everybody enjoyed and we are looking to win all the remaining matches and reach the final because we want to reach the world championship’’Sikutwa stated.

AFRICA WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

FIXTURES

15 April 2026

Kenya Pipeline Vs La Loi-7pm

CF Carthage Vs Eagles Of Congo-

Gender Light Vs Soccosim

National Alcohol Vs Mayo Kane

DCI Vs Kampala

KCB Vs Vipers

 

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