FootballSports

FKF PL Awards:Gor Mahia’s Enock Morisson named the seasons MVP

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

The stars of the 2025-2026 Football Kenya Federation SportPesa Premier League season were celebrated  in style during the gala awards held in Nairobi.

Gor Mahia’s Enock Morrison was named the season’s Most Valuable Player.

Morrison also walked away with the Best Midfielder accolade, underlining his influence in Gor Mahia’s successful season where they reclaimed the league title.

Murang’a Seal forward Joseph Waithira also enjoyed a memorable night after claiming the Golden Boot award as the league’s top scorer.

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Waithira won the gong with 19 goals one better than Ulinzi Stars Paul Odhiambo while Kariobangi Sharks Humprey Aroko finished in third place with 13 goals.

Muranga Seal Fc forward Joe Waithira emerged the season’s top scorer with 19 goals.IMAGE:POOL

Waithira further earned recognition from his peers by being named the Players’ Player of the Season.

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Gor Mahia’s dominance was further reflected in the coaching category, where head coach Charles Akonnor was named Coach of the Season following an outstanding campaign on the touchline.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor helped the club win their 2nd league title.IMAGE:POOL

Mara Sugar FC defender Jimmy Owili was recognized as the Best Defender of the Season, while Shabana FC shot-stopper Stephen Ochieng Otieno took home the Best Goalkeeper award having kept the most cleansheets during the campaign.

The future of Kenyan football was also celebrated, with Kariobangi Sharks youngster Humphrey Aroko winning the Young Player of the Season award.

Kariobangi Sharks Humprey Aroko was named the FKF PL Young Player of the season

In the team categories, Mara Sugar FC received the Most Disciplined Team award, highlighting the club’s professionalism and fair play throughout the season.

The evening also recognized the supporters who continue to drive the passion of the game, with Gor Mahia super fan Leonard Onyango, popularly known as “Taya Dok,” being named Fan of the Season.

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