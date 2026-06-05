NSL:Race for automatic promotion hots up with Migori Youth on the brink

With just two matches remaining, the race for promotion from the National Super League to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League has narrowed to a fierce, four-team battle separated by just six points.

As the pressure rises, the promotion race is becoming more than a contest for points- it is a test of endurance, belief, and ambition in Kenyan football

Migori youth historic promotion suffered a major setback after they were deducted three points and two goals for fielding an eligible player.

This decision by the Football Kenya Federation Appeals Committee (FKF-LOC) follows Kabati Youth FC’s successful appeal against National Super League leaders Migori Youth, who they accussed of fielding an ineligible player during their match on January 11. The case challenged an earlier decision by the FKF Leagues and Competitions committee to award Migori Youth maximum points.

Before these events unfolded, Migori Youth needed just one win from their remaining two matches to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League after 36 rounds of matches.

Migori youth remains top of the table with 74 points, just one point ahead of second-placed 3K FC, who have been consistent registering 22 wins, 7 draws and 7 loses in their 36 match-run. 3K FC head coach Nicodemus Omasete femained optimistic of reaching the target.

“I believe we have prepared well for this competition nothing to panic on, we will play according to our game plan and one game approach without any pressure and we will get positive results ”.

Omasete will however be without Glen Githinji who is injured. “So far so good we have all our players ready for selection for this two matches apart from one player who got injured on our last match against Talanta FC. No pressure from the team, pressure maybe is on our fans” opined the gaffer.

Mombasa United sits third with 72 points, with only one point separating them from second place 3K FC and also fourth place Equity FC, who sit fourth with 71 points. With this tight race, a single slip-up could prove too costly for the top four teams chasing promotion.

3k Fc needs to only win the remaining two matches, against the already relegated Mwatate United and title favourites Migori Youth to clinch their first FKF-NSL title and secure promotion to the premier league

Mombasa United are also on the grip of the title, winning both of their remaining matches and hoping both Migori and 3k drop points.

Equity FC are aslo sniffing on the title,thanks to the ruling against the league leaders Migori Youth.

NSL FIXTURES

Sunday 07/06/2026

Darajani Gogo Vs Kisumu All Stars

Fortune Sacco Vs Gucha Stars

Kabati Youth Vs Naivas Fc

Kibera Black Stars Vs MCF

Migori Youth Vs Equity Bank Fc

Mombasa United Vs Nzoia Sugar

Mwatate United Vs 3K FC

Soy United Vs MOFA

Talanta Fc Vs Nairobi City Stars

Vihiga United Vs Luanda Villa