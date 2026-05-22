Kenya Power earns KSh382M from e-mobility in 34 months

Kenya Power has announced a record growth in income from the e-mobility sector with electricity sales surging by over 113% in three years and cumulatively earning KShs.382M in revenue.

The monthly revenue from EVs charging increased from KShs.873,907 in to a peak of KShs.35 million in , underscoring the accelerated adoption of EVs in the country.

Nairobi region is leading the uptake of EVs accounting for 71% of the cumulative revenue, followed by other regions such as Coast, North Eastern and Western Kenya which have demonstrated steady uptake of EVs.

“Our E-mobility Sales Growth Analysis Report ( – ) shows that electricity sales to the e mobility sector have grown 113-fold in just under three years, from 13,500 kWh (units) in to over 1.5 million kWh in . This is clear evidence that EVs adoption is no longer a pilot, but a mainstream reality,” said Kenya Power’s Managing Director and CEO, Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror.

He added, “This growth tells us the opportunity is truly national, and our focus must be on diversifying beyond the capital. This is why we are launching the EV parades and having the E-mobility Conference and Expo in June.”

More than one thousand stakeholders in the fast-growing electric mobility industry in East Africa region are set to convene in Nairobi from 4th to 5th for the 4th Annual Kenya Power E-mobility Stakeholders’ Conference and Expo.

The event will provide a platform to advance dialogues around electric mobility policy and supporting infrastructure under the theme Aligning Policy, Infrastructure Development and Partnerships to Scale E-mobility in Kenya. It will also offer an opportunity to showcase innovations and developments that have been made to support electric mobility in Kenya.

Kenya Power attained a historic milestone in when it crossed the one million kWh (units) sold to the e-mobility sector in a single month, with volumes staying consistently above this level since then.

The adoption of E-mobility in Kenya is fast gaining momentum with official data indicating an increase in the number of registered EVs as well as electricity consumption. Data from the Electric Mobility Association of Kenya (EMAK) indicates that Kenya had registered over 35,000 EVs by the end of 2025, comprising mostly two-wheelers, up from a total of 796 EVs that had been registered three years ago.

“We expect that EV uptake in Kenya will scale significantly by 2030 when we envision attaining universal access to electricity. Kenya Power will continue to ride on the goodwill of sustained policy support and enabling tax incentives, such as zero-rating of VAT on EVs and lithium-ion batteries, as well as the reduction of excise duty on electric bicycles, electric motorcycles and lithium-ion batteries to drive the uptake of electric mobility,” said Dr. (Eng.) Siror.

To further create awareness of EVs, as part of this year’s E-mobility Conference, Kenya Power, GIZ Kenya, Electric Mobility Association of Kenya (EMAK) and Kühne Foundation have flagged off EV parades from Nairobi to Mombasa, and Nairobi to Kisumu and back.

The parades will take place this week, starting , and will also provide an opportunity to examine the readiness of the charging infrastructure along these routes and address range anxiety.

During these parades, Kenya Power will also launch its newly established charging stations located at the Company’s offices in Voi and Nyali, Mombasa. The Company will also flag off ebikes for use by meter readers in Nakuru and Mombasa Island as part of entrenching sustainable transport in the country.