CultureLocal NewsNEWS

‘Nganyas’ back on the road as Ruto overturns NTSA graffiti ban

While supporting creativity and self-expression, Ruto cautioned it must be exercised in a manner that upholds safety standards and respects other road users.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

The move by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to ban graffiti on public service vehicles (PSVs) has suffered a setback after President William Ruto gave in to concerns raised by transport industry players during talks over rising fuel prices.

Addressing the nation at State House, Mombasa, after hours of engagement with transport-sector stakeholders, Ruto overturned the directive requiring the removal of graffiti, artistic designs, and tinted windows from PSVs.

The President said the decision was aimed at creating an enabling environment for matatu operators to continue using artwork and graffiti as part of creativity and self-expression.

He, however, cautioned that artistic designs and expression must be exercised in a manner that upholds safety standards and respects other road users.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

“Recognising the important role of creativity and self-expression within our transport culture, I have directed NTSA to facilitate an enabling environment for matatu operators to continue utilising artwork and graffiti on their vehicles in a manner that upholds safety and respect for other road users”, he directed.

The latest development comes barely a month after the High Court upheld the government’s decision to ban graffiti, decorative artwork and tinted windows on PSVs, ruling that the restrictions were lawful and necessary for public safety.

Alarm over wave of juvenile crimes in Mombasa
Mandera South unveils Ksh 7 million bursary for needy students
Safaricom boss inaugurated as 2nd Chancellor of Meru University
FAWE’s 30 year journey of advancing girls education in Africa

The ban of the ‘nganya’ culture — a distinctive urban transport style known for colourful graffiti, neon lighting, tinted windows, loud entertainment systems and customised interiors had been challenged by players.

The petition was presented as a public interest case aimed at protecting artistic expression in the matatu industry.

In its ruling, the court said the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) notice issued on May 14, 2025, was a lawful administrative reminder of existing legal obligations and did not violate the right to fair administrative action or any legitimate expectation.

NTSA had defended the directive, saying the move was intended to improve passenger visibility, assist law enforcement, enhance road safety and ensure uniform standards across the PSV sector.

 

COMESA-EAC-SADC Tripartite Trade Area to come into force Thursday
Iran police disperse pro-hijab protesters outside parliament
Xi calls on China, Russia to maintain strategic resolve, coordination
U.S. reiterates It’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara
CS Mudavadi defends Kenya’s human rights record, police service integrity
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya Power earns KSh382M from e-mobility in 34 months
Next Article President Ruto: First 100,000 electric vehicles duty-free
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Full Speech: Ruto speaks on the global and national fuel crisis
Business Local Business
Court rules Matara has case to answer in Wahu murder
County News NEWS
Ruto announces Ksh 10 diesel cut, reveals billions spent on fuel stabilisation
Local News NEWS
Ruto’s interventions to cushion matatu operators, strike officially called off
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Pastor Dorcas intensifies campaign against alcohol, drug abuse in high school

County News

New poll ranks top 20 most impactful Governors

County NewsNEWS

Uhuru hails progress made in Ethiopia-Tigray peace deal

County News

Last-mile electricity connectivity essential for reducing rural-urban migration –  Owalo

Show More