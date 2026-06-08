Kenya Power to close all payment counters in its banking halls

Kenya Power has announced plans to progressively close all remaining payment counters in its banking halls by June 2027 following a sharp rise in the use of digital platforms, which now account for more than five million customer interactions every month.

The transition to fully digital payments will be carried out in three phases, beginning with the closure of the Nyeri, Thika and Kisii offices by June 2026, followed by Nakuru, Kisumu Electricity House and Eldoret by 31st December 2026, and concluding with the Nairobi Electricity House, Stima Plaza and Mombasa Electricity House by 30th June 2027.

Staff in these offices will be redirected to strengthen customer service and customer education as part of the Company’s Twende Digital campaign. Within this period, the Company shall be undertaking a parallel internal customer experience transformation training programme for over 1,500 front-facing staff across the country.

Acting Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Jeremiah Kiplagat said the transition reflects Kenya Power’s ambition to become a more accessible, responsive and innovative utility.

“Since the introduction of these digital solutions, we have witnessed a remarkable 70% reduction in customer traffic within our banking halls. This is a clear indication that our customers are ready and willing to transition to digital service channels.” he said at the flag off of the Customer Experience Roadshows at Stima Plaza, Nairobi.

“Over the past year, Kenya Power has significantly accelerated its digital transformation journey through the expansion of customer self-service platforms (USSD Code *977# and MyPower App) and digital engagement channels, to offer our customers faster and simplified services. Through these platforms, customers can now buy tokens, pay bills, access digital receipts, submit self-readings, report outages and interact with Kenya Power directly from their phones without visiting our offices or banking halls.” he added.

Kenya Power is advancing its digital solutions offerings, underscoring the readiness of customers to embrace digital channels. The company is deploying smart meters to improve monitoring, billing efficiency and service accuracy, while leveraging technologies such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and self-reading platforms to simplify meter reading.

The Twende Digital campaign, launched alongside the Customer Experience Roadshows, will take Kenya Power teams to Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Central Rift, North Eastern and Western regions over the coming weeks.

The roadshows will focus on educating customers about digital services, fraud prevention, electrical safety and e-cooking. The campaign is designed to deepen engagement with its more than 10 million customers and to demonstrate its commitment to becoming a customer centric organization.