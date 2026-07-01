Govt calls for stronger cybersecurity and responsible AI governance to protect Kenya’s digital future

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Kenya’s cybersecurity architecture and developing robust governance frameworks for emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI). The initiative aims to safeguard the country’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

Speaking at the official opening of the Sixth Annual Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) Conference in Naivasha, Dr. Raymond Omollo, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, stated that digital transformation is a critical driver of economic growth, public service delivery, and government transparency. However, he noted that it has also increased exposure to cyber threats, necessitating coordinated national action.

The conference, jointly organised by the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee (NC4) and the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), brought together cybersecurity experts, government agencies, regulators, academia, private sector players, and development partners. Discussions focused on emerging cybersecurity challenges and opportunities.

Dr. Omollo highlighted that the Government’s digital transformation agenda, under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, continues to accelerate the delivery of public services through digital platforms. He cited the success of eCitizen, which currently supports over 24,000 government services, serves more than 15 million users, and processes approximately 500,000 transactions daily.

He observed that while digitisation has enhanced efficiency, transparency, and accountability in government operations, it has also expanded the country’s cyber risk landscape.

“National security is no longer confined to traditional security infrastructure. Today, it includes protecting cloud systems, digital payment platforms, telecommunications networks, and critical information infrastructure that citizens depend on every day,” said Dr. Omollo.

The Principal Secretary outlined measures undertaken by the Government to strengthen Kenya’s cybersecurity posture. These include the implementation of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, the operationalisation of the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee, and the enforcement of the Critical Information Infrastructure Protection and Cybersecurity Management Regulations, 2024.

He noted that these regulations place clear obligations on organisations managing critical information infrastructure to identify digital assets, secure systems, and continuously monitor threats to safeguard essential services.

Dr. Omollo further welcomed Parliament’s recent approval for the establishment of the National Cybersecurity Agency, stating that the institution will strengthen national coordination, enhance resilience, and improve Kenya’s preparedness against evolving cyber threats.

The Principal Secretary warned that the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence presents both opportunities and risks, particularly concerning misinformation, online fraud, identity manipulation, and cyber-enabled attacks.

“As technology evolves, we are witnessing the emergence of AI-generated deepfakes, sophisticated misinformation campaigns, and new forms of cybercrime that threaten public trust and national security. Our response must evolve just as rapidly,” he said.

He emphasised that the future of information security will not be limited to cybersecurity alone but will increasingly involve addressing the misuse of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

Dr. Omollo challenged stakeholders to leverage AI to strengthen cybersecurity while ensuring that sensitive information remains protected from unauthorised access and misuse.

He also called for greater investment in local innovation and skills development to position Kenya as a producer of trusted cybersecurity solutions rather than solely a consumer of imported technologies.

“The next generation of cybersecurity solutions should not only be imported into Kenya; they should also be designed, developed, and exported from Kenya,” he said.

The Principal Secretary urged participants to use the conference as a platform for practical collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of actionable recommendations that will advance the adoption of internationally recognised information security standards across the public and private sectors.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to building a secure, resilient, and trusted digital ecosystem that supports innovation while protecting citizens, institutions, and critical national infrastructure.

The three-day conference is expected to generate policy, technical, and operational recommendations aimed at strengthening Kenya’s cybersecurity framework and enhancing preparedness against emerging digital threats.