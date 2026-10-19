Kenya receives Ksh83M Ebola Response supplies from India

The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed its commitment to containing the Ebola outbreak through early detection, isolation and strengthened infection prevention and control.

Speaking at KEMSA Embakasi, while receiving Ebola response supplies valued at Ksh 83,390,710 from India, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni urged Kenyans to remain calm and vigilant.

The donation was handed over by India’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Dr Adarsh Swaika, to strengthen Kenya’s preparedness and response to the Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak.

The donation includes 6,000 protective PPE kits, 60 powered air-purifying respirators, 30,000 N95 masks and over 86,000 sample transport kits.

The Consignment also includes medical gowns, gloves, face shields, boots as well as infrared thermometers.

The PS said the supplies will support health workers, treatment and isolation centres, rapid response teams and screening at points of entry and health facilities.

The ministry says early detection, prompt isolation and strict infection prevention and control measures remain critical in containing the outbreak and protecting healthcare workers and the public.