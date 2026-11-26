The National Police Service, through the Traffic Department, conducted road safety awareness and sensitisation campaigns across several counties, targeting boda boda operators, drivers, passengers, livestock herders and other road users.

The campaigns, conducted in Tana River, Kisii, Taita Taveta, Kiambu, Nyeri, Bungoma and Vihiga Counties, focused on promoting responsible road use, accident prevention and compliance with traffic regulations.

Boda boda operators were sensitised to the importance of wearing helmets and reflective jackets, maintaining safe speeds, avoiding drunk and reckless riding, dangerous overtaking and overloading, and ensuring valid driving licences and insurance cover.

Other engagements addressed road courtesy, the proper use of road signs, the safe movement of livestock along highways, the appropriate transportation of goods, and the importance of reporting accidents and promptly notifying the police of road incidents.

Participants were also cautioned against interfering with accident scenes, obstructing emergency response or engaging in activities that compromise road safety.

The National Police Service calls upon all road users to exercise caution, to respect traffic regulations and to take personal responsibility for their safety and that of others.

The Service commends the officers and stakeholders involved in the sensitisation exercises and appreciates members of the public for their participation and continued cooperation.

Memers of the public were encouraged to report any traffic violations or road safety concerns to the nearest police post or station, or to reach out via our emergency toll-free numbers 999 or 911.